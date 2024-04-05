What teams need to qualify for the Women's EHF EURO 2024

The 2024 edition will be the first Women's EHF EURO with 24 teams on the starting grid. Four teams didn't have to go through the Qualifiers to secure their presence at the final tournament: co-hosts Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland, and defending champions Norway.

Prior to Sunday's round 6 of the Qualifiers, 10 more teams have earned their place at the final tournament, leaving 10 spots still open. The top two teams from each group, plus the four best third-ranked teams qualify.

Below is the situation in each group, with details what those teams that are still in with a chance to qualify, need to do in order to advance.

Group 1:

Romania (1st) and Croatia (2nd) are qualified

Greece finish 3rd

Bosnia and Herzegovina finish 4th

Group 2:

Germany (1st) are qualified

Slovakia must beat Ukraine by at least six goals to finish 2nd, otherwise Ukraine finish 2nd and Slovakia 3rd

Israel finish 4th

Group 3:

Netherlands (1st) are qualified

Portugal must beat Czechia by at least five goals to finish 2nd, otherwise Czechia finish 2nd and Portugal 3rd

Finland finish 4th

Group 4:

France (1st) are qualified

Italy must beat Slovenia by at least 14 goals to finish 2nd, otherwise Slovenia finish 2nd and Italy 3rd

Latvia finish 4th

Group 5:

Spain (1st) and North Macedonia (2nd) are qualified

Lithuania and Azerbaijan are level on two points and both teams can still finish 3rd; Lithuania have the head-to-head advantage

Group 6:

Montenegro (1st) are qualified

Türkiye must beat Serbia to finish 2nd, otherwise Serbia finish 2nd and Türkiye 3rd

Bulgaria finish 4th

Group 7:

Sweden (1st) are qualified

Faroe Islands must beat Iceland by at least five goals to finish 2nd, otherwise Iceland finish 2nd and Faroe Islands 3rd

Luxembourg finish 4th

Group 8: