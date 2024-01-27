Battle for third and direct Paris 2024 ticket

While Sweden hope to return home with their second straight EHF EURO medal, Germany are targeting their first since 2016 when they took gold.

It will be the 18th official match overall and eighth at the EURO between the sides, with Germany having won seven encounters and four at the EURO, Sweden nine overall and three at the EURO, and one game ending in a draw. Sweden won both matches in the EHF EURO Cup played on the path to this tournament.

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Sweden vs Germany

Sunday 28 January, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV

in Friday’s semi-final, Sweden lost a thrilling extra-time battle to France 30:34 after looking ready to secure the win in regular time, with a two-goal lead inside the last two minutes

Germany had a great first half against Denmark in their semi, leading by up to three goals, but could not contain the Scandinavian side’s seven-against-six in the second and lost 26:29

Sweden have never won bronze at the EHF EURO, having played the 3/4 match only once before, in 1996

Germany took their one EHF EURO bronze medal the next edition, in 1998

Sweden hope to add a seventh medal to their EHF EURO collection, while Germany target their fifth

across all major championships, Germany have the chance to take their 15th medal and Sweden their 23rd

as both France (as hosts) and Denmark (world champions) are qualified for Paris 2024, the winner of this game will earn the direct ticket allocated to the highest-ranked non-qualified team from the EHF EURO 2024

Germany centre back Juri Knorr currently shares second position on the competition’s top scorer chart with France’s Dika Mem, having netted 47 goals

Sweden’s top scorer is wing Hampus Wanne, with 33 goals

Germany goalkeeper Andreas Wolff has made the most saves at the EHF EURO 2024, with 83 at a rate of 35 per cent

Sweden’s starting keeper Andreas Palicka has a slightly higher save rate than Wolff, at 35.2 per cent thanks to 57 saves, but has faced far fewer shots – 162 to Wolff’s 237

Sweden’s Jim Gottfridsson was named MVP of the last EHF EURO and is one of only three players to take that honour twice, alongside Nikola Karabatic and Ivano Balic

Photos © Kolektiff Images