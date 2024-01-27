Nikola Karabatic and one last shot at history

Nikola Karabatic almost thought he would not have the chance to win another title in Cologne on Sunday, as France were nearly eliminated by Sweden in the semi-final. But Elohim Prandi, thanks to a stunning equaliser in the last second, gave his teammate another chance.
“Nikola has been such an important for France in the last years that, of course, it’s nice that I helped,” says Prandi.
Karabatic, of course, needs no lessons in how to play a final. But he plans on adding a dimension to his role for this game against Denmark.
“I’m now the most experienced player and I always tell my teammates to remain calm and focus. I think this is my role, now, to kind of show the way by showing calm,” he concludes.
Expect a mix between calm and fire in the furnace of the LANXESS arena on Sunday.
Photos © Kolektiff Images