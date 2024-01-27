20240127

Nikola Karabatic and one last shot at history

27 January 2024, 18:00

Sunday's Men's EHF EURO 2024 will be the beginning of the end of an era: the last time Nikola Karabatic will be on a major handball stage before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer, and definitely his last time at the European championships.

After winning the competition three times with France already, in 2006, 2010 and 2014, Nikola Karabatic will try to take a fourth title in Cologne on Sunday, in the final against Denmark.

“Knowing that this is my last season, my approach towards handball has changed a little bit. It is very exciting to think that I could make history by winning my fourth EHF EURO, but in the meantime, I’m only thinking about the fun that I’m having these days,” says the 39-year-old. “I’ve been chasing records and titles all my career, it’s nice to be able to just enjoy these big games.”

The EHF EURO 2024 is already one to remember for Karabatic, as the French left back broke the all-time record for goals scored at a Men’s EHF EURO a couple of days ago, in the main round game against Croatia.

With 78 games played and 295 goals scored, he currently holds the record for both most games played and most goals scored at a Men’s EHF EURO (Romania’s Cristina Neagu has netted 303 times for the overall EHF EURO record).

But despite all of that, the Paris Saint-Germain player says the most important thing to him right now is “helping the team the best I can, whether it means scoring 10 goals or giving 10 assists or sitting on the bench for an hour”.

On Sunday, the final against Denmark will be the last opportunity for Karabatic to win a fourth EHF EURO, after being stuck at three for the last 10 years. Only five Swedish players - Ola Lindgren, Staffan Olsson, Stefan Lövgren, Magnus Wislander, and Martin Frandesjö – managed to win the competition four times, and Karabatic could become the first non-Scandinavian to manage such an achievement.

“I don’t care if it’s about me or someone else, but I guess that having the opportunity to win the EURO for the fourth time also shows how consistent France have been on a very high level,” he explains. “To win titles, you have to play finals, and France have played of them in the last 20 years.”

Nikola Karabatic almost thought he would not have the chance to win another title in Cologne on Sunday, as France were nearly eliminated by Sweden in the semi-final. But Elohim Prandi, thanks to a stunning equaliser in the last second, gave his teammate another chance.

“Nikola has been such an important for France in the last years that, of course, it’s nice that I helped,” says Prandi.

Karabatic, of course, needs no lessons in how to play a final. But he plans on adding a dimension to his role for this game against Denmark.

“I’m now the most experienced player and I always tell my teammates to remain calm and focus. I think this is my role, now, to kind of show the way by showing calm,” he concludes.

Expect a mix between calm and fire in the furnace of the LANXESS arena on Sunday.

