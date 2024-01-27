Nikola Karabatic and one last shot at history

After winning the competition three times with France already, in 2006, 2010 and 2014, Nikola Karabatic will try to take a fourth title in Cologne on Sunday, in the final against Denmark.

“Knowing that this is my last season, my approach towards handball has changed a little bit. It is very exciting to think that I could make history by winning my fourth EHF EURO, but in the meantime, I’m only thinking about the fun that I’m having these days,” says the 39-year-old. “I’ve been chasing records and titles all my career, it’s nice to be able to just enjoy these big games.”

The EHF EURO 2024 is already one to remember for Karabatic, as the French left back broke the all-time record for goals scored at a Men’s EHF EURO a couple of days ago, in the main round game against Croatia.

With 78 games played and 295 goals scored, he currently holds the record for both most games played and most goals scored at a Men’s EHF EURO (Romania’s Cristina Neagu has netted 303 times for the overall EHF EURO record).