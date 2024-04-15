DH

Beach handball draw to set groups for YAC and senior competitions

15 April 2024, 14:00

Participating nations at the EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024 and EHF Beach Handball Championships 2024 will find out their opponents at the final tournaments after this week’s draw event.

This summer will bring lots of excitement for beach handball fans, as the YAC16 Beach Handball 2024 will take place between July 4 and 7, while the focus will shift to the Beach Handball Championships a few days later, between July 11 and 14. Varna, Bulgaria will be the host of this year's tournaments.

The draw event for the two beach handball competitions will take place on Wednesday, April 17, at 11:00 CEST in Vienna, and will set the groups for both men's and women's final tournaments.

EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024

The number of participants at the EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024 will be 18 teams in the women's competition, divided into three groups, and 16 teams in the men's competition, divided into four groups.

Women's YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024 pots

Pot 1: Germany, Spain, Netherlands

Pot 2: Portugal, Norway, Hungary

Pot 3Poland, Ukraine, France

Pot 4: Sweden, Romania, Croatia

Pot 5: Bulgaria, Türkiye, Czechia

Pot 6: Serbia, Switzerland, Slovakia

Men's YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024 pots

Pot 1: Croatia, Spain, Hungary, Germany

Pot 2: Poland, Sweden, Norway, Portugal

Pot 3: France, Ukraine, Czechia, Romania

Pot 4: Serbia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Bulgaria

EHF Beach Handball Championships 2024

EHF Beach Handball Championships 2024 mark the qualification tournaments for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 and each tournament will feature two groups in the preliminary round. 12 teams will fight in the women's competition, while 10 nations participate in the men's tournament.

Women's Beach Handball Championships 2024

Pot 1:  Hungary, Poland

Pot  2:  France, Ukraine

Pot 3 Croatia, Sweden

Pot 4: Italy, Bulgaria

Pot 5: Türkiye, Czechia

Pot 6: Switzerland, Slovakia

Men's Beach Handball Championships 2024

Pot 1:  Norway, Sweden

Pot 2: France, Poland

Pot 3: Ukraine, Czechia

Pot 4: Bulgaria, Italy

Pot 5: Türkiye, Malta

How to follow

The draw will begin with the Women's EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024, followed by the men's competition. The same order will apply to the draw for the Beach Handball Championships, which will set the groups for the women's competition and will finish with the men's tournament afterwards.

Fans can follow the draw event live on our Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Photos © Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff

