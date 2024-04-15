Beach handball draw to set groups for YAC and senior competitions

This summer will bring lots of excitement for beach handball fans, as the YAC16 Beach Handball 2024 will take place between July 4 and 7, while the focus will shift to the Beach Handball Championships a few days later, between July 11 and 14. Varna, Bulgaria will be the host of this year's tournaments.

The draw event for the two beach handball competitions will take place on Wednesday, April 17, at 11:00 CEST in Vienna, and will set the groups for both men's and women's final tournaments.

EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024

The number of participants at the EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024 will be 18 teams in the women's competition, divided into three groups, and 16 teams in the men's competition, divided into four groups.

Women's YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024 pots

Pot 1: Germany, Spain, Netherlands

Pot 2: Portugal, Norway, Hungary

Pot 3: Poland, Ukraine, France

Pot 4: Sweden, Romania, Croatia

Pot 5: Bulgaria, Türkiye, Czechia

Pot 6: Serbia, Switzerland, Slovakia

Men's YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024 pots

Pot 1: Croatia, Spain, Hungary, Germany

Pot 2: Poland, Sweden, Norway, Portugal

Pot 3: France, Ukraine, Czechia, Romania

Pot 4: Serbia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Bulgaria