1 former winner, 6 nations, 8 teams, and 10,017 fans

0 national derbies take place in the quarter-finals, even though three teams from the same country (Germany) are involved.

0 play-off matches ended in a draw.

1 quarter-final pairing has also been a knock-out tie in a previous EL season: HBC Nantes and Füchse Berlin met in the 2021/22 play-offs, with the French side advancing to the quarter-finals.

1 former EHF Champions League winner is part of the quarter-finals: SG Flensburg-Handewitt (2014).

1 of the three German teams in the play-offs failed to make the quarter-finals: TSV Hannover-Burgdorf lost against IK Sävehof.

1 participant of the EHF Finals 2023 is still part of the competiton this season: defending champions Füchse Berlin; runners-up Fraikin BM. Granollers lost in qualification, Frisch Auf Göppingen are not playing in Europe, and Montpellier HB are back in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

1 quarter-finalist started their EL season in the qualification round: Rhein-Neckar Löwen.

1 play-off match featured more than 70 goals, when Dinamo Bucuresti defeated Bjerringbro-Silkeborg 37:34.

2 quarter-finalists played in the CL last season: Dinamo and Nantes.

2 goals was the smallest winning margin in a play-off match, when Löwen beat RK Nexe 31:29.

2 play-off matches were attended by more than 3,000 spectators – both legs of Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Füchse: 3,500 fans were in the BBC Arena; 4,717 in the Max-Schmeling-Halle.

3 teams won both legs in the play-offs: Dinamo, Füchse, and Löwen.

3 quarter-finalists also played in the EL quarter-finals last season: Flensburg, Füchse, and Sporting.

4 teams that won their respective group in the main round skipped the play-offs and advanced to the quarter-finals directly: Nantes, Skjern Håndbold, Flensburg, and Sporting.

4 quarter-finalists have played at the EHF FINAL4 in the past: Nantes, Flensburg, Berlin and Löwen.

4 times in the eight play-off matches, fans saw 60 or more goals; 73 matches since the start of the group matches had 60 or more goals.

5 goals was the smallest aggregate margin in the play-offs, when Sävehof beat Hannover 64:59.

6 quarter-finalists have won a European trophy in the past: Skjern, Sävehof, Flensburg, Füchse, Löwen, and Sporting.