1 former winner, 6 nations, 8 teams, and 10,017 fans

After the thrilling play-offs, the EHF European League Men is ready for the quarter-finals as the eight remaining teams face the last step on the road to the EHF Finals Men 2024 at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg on 25/26 May. Here are some interesting facts & figures before the quarter-finals throw off on Tuesday 23 April.

0 national derbies take place in the quarter-finals, even though three teams from the same country (Germany) are involved.

0 play-off matches ended in a draw.

1 quarter-final pairing has also been a knock-out tie in a previous EL season: HBC Nantes and Füchse Berlin met in the 2021/22 play-offs, with the French side advancing to the quarter-finals.

1 former EHF Champions League winner is part of the quarter-finals: SG Flensburg-Handewitt (2014).

1 of the three German teams in the play-offs failed to make the quarter-finals: TSV Hannover-Burgdorf lost against IK Sävehof.

1 participant of the EHF Finals 2023 is still part of the competiton this season: defending champions Füchse Berlin; runners-up Fraikin BM. Granollers lost in qualification, Frisch Auf Göppingen are not playing in Europe, and Montpellier HB are back in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

1 quarter-finalist started their EL season in the qualification round: Rhein-Neckar Löwen.

1 play-off match featured more than 70 goals, when Dinamo Bucuresti defeated Bjerringbro-Silkeborg 37:34.

2 quarter-finalists played in the CL last season: Dinamo and Nantes.

2 goals was the smallest winning margin in a play-off match, when Löwen beat RK Nexe 31:29.

2 play-off matches were attended by more than 3,000 spectators – both legs of Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Füchse: 3,500 fans were in the BBC Arena; 4,717 in the Max-Schmeling-Halle.

3 teams won both legs in the play-offs: Dinamo, Füchse, and Löwen.

3 quarter-finalists also played in the EL quarter-finals last season: Flensburg, Füchse, and Sporting.

4 teams that won their respective group in the main round skipped the play-offs and advanced to the quarter-finals directly: Nantes, Skjern Håndbold, Flensburg, and Sporting.

4 quarter-finalists have played at the EHF FINAL4 in the past: Nantes, Flensburg, Berlin and Löwen.

4 times in the eight play-off matches, fans saw 60 or more goals; 73 matches since the start of the group matches had 60 or more goals.

5 goals was the smallest aggregate margin in the play-offs, when Sävehof beat Hannover 64:59.

6 quarter-finalists have won a European trophy in the past: Skjern, Sävehof, Flensburg, Füchse, Löwen, and Sporting.

6 nations are represented in the quarter-finals: Germany (with three teams), Denmark, France, Portugal, Romania, and Sweden (with one team each); 19 nations were represented by the 32 teams when the competition started with the group matches last October.

9 goals was the biggest winning margin in a play-off match, when Sävehof beat Hannover 34:25.

9 different teams have played at the three EHF Finals events so far since the 2020/21 season.

19 goals made Sävehof’s Gustaf Wedberg the best scorer in the play-offs.

43 was the lowest number of goals in a play-off match, when Löwen won 24:19 at RK Nexe.

52 goals was the most by a team in an EL match this season, when Dinamo beat Izvidac 52:24.

71 was the highest number of goals in a play-off match, when Dinamo beat Bjerringbro 37:34; the best mark for the EL season so far is 78 goals, when Flensburg beat Schaffhausen 46:32.

77 goals make Dinamo’s Andrii Akimenko the EL top scorer since the start of the group matches.

470 goals in total were scored in the four play-offs ties: 123 at Hannover vs Sävehof; 122 at both Dinamo vs Bjerringbro and Kadetten vs Füche; and 103 at Nexe vs Löwen.

10,017 fans in the XXL Arena for Nantes vs Löwen in the group matches is the highest attendance figure for an EL match so far this season.

photos © Neacsu Mihai; Max Krause; Karin Celander

