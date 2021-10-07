Beach Handball uniform regulations set to change

The International Handball Federation has released an update to the Rules of the Game for beach handball including a change to the athlete uniform regulations for female players.

The new regulations for women’s uniforms allow the wearing of shorts which can be up to mid-thigh length.

The eventual decision on the new regulations was made by the IHF Council at the beginning of October, and the updated Rules of the Game have already been released. The update follows detailed cooperation and consultations between the IHF Working Group for beach handball and the EHF Beach Handball Commission over the past months.

The new beach handball rules will be brought to the attention of the IHF Congress (8 to 11 November in Turkey) and will come into effect as of 1 January 2022.

“The European Handball Federation fully appreciates the decision of the International Handball Federation,” said EHF President Michael Wiederer.

“Following the decision of the EHF Congress in April 2021 to work on a concept for a change of the uniform regulations, the EHF Beach Handball Commission has provided several inputs to the IHF in this regard.

“It is positive to see that these inputs have been considered and that changes we suggested will now be implemented and come into effect,” Wiederer concluded.

Download the Rules of the Game for Beach Handball