Ukraine hand shocking loss to Croatia

A plucky Ukraine side came back from six goals down to hand Croatia an embarrassing home loss in their Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifier on Thursday, 10 months after the Croatians sealed bronze at EHF EURO 2020.



GROUP 4



Croatia vs Ukraine 22:23 (15:11)

EHF EURO 2020 bronze medallists Croatia picked up where they left off, starting with a 6:2 run, fuelled by goals from back Camila Micijevic and Paula Posavec.

A 5:0 scoring run from Ukraine in the opening of the second half turned the game on its head

After a drought of 14 minutes and 26 seconds, Croatia drew level 16:16

Return to national team action after illness, centre back Iryna Glibko was Ukraine’s top scorer, with six goals

Croatia’s first home loss in the EHF EURO qualifiers since a 25:32 loss against Norway in March 2018 Fair to say @Ukrainianhandba 🇺🇦 are quite happy with their #ehfeuro2022 qualifiers win! 😄#playwithheart pic.twitter.com/6zcsglQeJd — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 7, 2021

Croatia pay the price for goalless stint

Croatia took the handball world by storm last December, finishing third at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020, but they were lacking the fighting spirit that grabbed them the bronze medal back in Denmark, allowing Ukraine to come back and take an unexpected win.

A 52% shooting efficiency highlighted the home side issues, while a 14-minute goalless stint at the beginning of the second half hampered them.

Nenad Sostaric’s side now face the possibility of not qualifying for EURO 2022 as they fight to get out of one of the most balanced groups of Qualification Phase 2, while Ukraine are looking to qualify for their first EURO since 2014.