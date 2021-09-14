BeActive with the handball community during the European Week of Sport

The European Handball Federation has again committed to being a key partner to the #BeActive European Week of Sport 2021 and is calling on national federations to express interest in hosting events as part of the “European Open Week of Handball”, which will take place on 23-30 September 2021.

Every year, the European Week of Sport promotes more active, healthier lifestyles to millions of people in Europe and beyond. The EHF has been a key partner of the campaign since the beginning.

With the current circumstances and restrictions still varying greatly from country to country, the EHF ‘European Open Week of Handball’ will take a hybrid approach with a larger focus on online activities.

The success of handball’s participation in the European Week of Sport will rely on innovation and creative thinking from each of the 50 EHF member federations as we strive to involve as many handball players, children, parents and teachers as possible in handball-related activities.

Handball’s presence at last year’s European Week of Sport was more varied and innovative than ever and this month’s campaign promises more of the same.

To learn more about the week and how you can get involved with #BeActive activities near you or at home, visit the official website here.