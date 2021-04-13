3671F845 131F 4887 B5A6 CEDE143D947B X2
EHF European League

Bears edge Lions after strong second half 

EHF / Björn Pazen13 April 2021, 21:00

Alexander Kotov was Chekhovski Medvedi’s hero on Tuesday night: The fans in the arena cheered for the Russian international, who kept the flames of hope burning for the Bears, who tamed the Lions in a goal-loaded thriller 33:32. Kotov netted 13 goals to be best Medvedi scorer with 67 overall goals. Rhein-Neckar Löwen now have the fate in their hands to make it to the EHF Finals when they host the Russian side on home court next week - but were lucky to score the last three goals after being down 33:29. 

QUARTER-FINALS

Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 33:32 (15:19) 

 

  • With nine saves in the first 30 minutes, Löwen goalkeeper Andreas Palicka was crucial for the clear advance at the break. 
  • The Löwen trio Andy Schmid, Jerry Tollbring and Jannik Kohlbacher hit the net each four times in the first half to score 12 of 19 Löwen goals - finally those three players were on 19 goals. 
  • Except for Alexander Kotov - six goals in the first half, 13 in total - the Bears did not have the fire power they needed to get ahead before the brake, but fought back well later on. 
  • The biggest gap was six goals, when Löwen led by 17:11 in the 27th minute. 
  • Within only seven minutes - and steered by Kotov - Medvedi turned a 21:17 deficit into a 24:22 advance. 
  • At 27:26 was the last Löwen lead, then the hosts even forged ahead to 33:29, before Kohlbacher, Tollbring and Albin Lagergren kept the Löwen hopes alive with the last three goals of the match. 

 

Pavlenko the hero of the second half 

While Swedish World Championship 2021 All-Star goalkeeper Andreas Palicka was the Löwen hero in the first half, Dmitry Pavlenko took this role for Medvedi after the break. As Palicka and Nicolas Katsigiannis added only three more saves in the second half, Pavlenko was on fire, finishing with 14 saves and a percentage of 31. Already in the 24:24 in the second leg of the Last 16 in Nimes, Pavlenko had been outstanding with 12 saved shots. 

My team played well in the first half of the match. But in the second half we made a lot of mistakes and the course of the game changed. In fact, I'm glad that we only one goal lost. Ten minutes before the end, it seemed to me, that the difference could be 5-6 goals. Now we will prepare for a revenge at home.
Martin Schwalb
Coach, Rhein-Neckar Löwen
