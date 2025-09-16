“Elegant, strong, fast, physically hard, beautiful”

Among the answers regarding the perception of the women’s game from others were also many positives, but the fact that those negative conceptions were the most prominent among the athletes representing 31 countries is alarming.

Fast, fun, exciting, creative, strong, intense, intelligent and technical were all among the words used to describe the public perception. But so were slow, not known, underappreciated, weaker and “handball is for men.” This does not only reflect how the respondents think people see their game, but how they view women and girls — a concerning thought in a time when most European societies claim to be equal or close to it.

Regarding the players’ own descriptions of women’s handball, the words used were almost entirely positive. “Dynamic, requires intelligence and beautiful,” “Women’s handball is all about intensity, speed, and teamwork with one goal in mind: Scoring,” and “Fast, exciting and developing” were all answers to the question of their own perceptions.

The negative phrases in answer to their own perceptions focused on lack of visibility and finances. Visibility was also the key concept that emerged from the question on their wishes for women’s handball. The female youth players want to see more visibility, more spectators in the arenas and equality. Areas such as higher salaries and investment were mentioned, but mostly the young athletes simply wish to see their sport treated the same as the men’s game and have it receive the interest it deserves.

“Many see women’s handball as an intense and spectacular sport, but still too often [it is] less publicised and recognised than the men’s game” and “people see women’s handball as fast and competitive, but it often gets less media attention and recognition” were both answers regarding the public perception. Such ideas highlight the understanding that there are plenty of people out there who do appreciate the women’s game but may simply not see it quite as much as they do the men’s due to the different approaches to broadcasting, promotion and media — and underline the importance of an equal approach that gives the women’s game a chance to be seen and receive the attention it deserves.