20 teams await W16 EHF European Open 2026 draw

As this is the first competition of note for the national teams of this generation, seeding for the draw is based on the current EHF Women’s YAC Four-Year National Ranking.

The pots are as follows:

Pot 1: Spain, Germany, Hungary, France

Pot 2: Croatia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden

Pot 3: Czechia, Norway, Romania, Serbia

Pot 4: Faroe Islands, Iceland, Portugal, Slovakia

Pot 5: Finland, Georgia, Lithuania, Türkiye

The teams will be drawn into four preliminary round groups of five squads each. From the round-robin preliminary round, the two top-ranked sides in each group will continue the fight for the title and progress to the quarter-finals. Those who do not qualify for the quarter-finals will contest a placement round, also played in round-robin format.

Every position will ultimately be decided through a placement match. The quarter-final winners will proceed to the semi-finals and medal matches, while the teams defeated in the quarter-final stage play a series of cross matches to determine their final rankings. The squads that did not reach the quarter-final stage also play a last placement game after their round-robin placement round.

Switzerland are the most recent champions of the W16 EHF European Open, having taken the title in 2024, while Germany placed second and Hungary third.

Photo © kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh