20 teams await W16 EHF European Open 2026 draw

20 teams await W16 EHF European Open 2026 draw

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European Handball Federation
03 April 2026, 10:30

The 20 squads embarking on their first significant national team adventure, playing the Women’s 16 EHF European Open 2026 in Gothenburg from 29 June to 3 July, will learn their opponents on Tuesday 7 April when the preliminary round draw takes place.

The draw will be held in Vienna at 16:00 CEST and will be streamed live on the EHF’s Home of Handball YouTube channel or can be watched directly below. 

As this is the first competition of note for the national teams of this generation, seeding for the draw is based on the current EHF Women’s YAC Four-Year National Ranking.

The pots are as follows:

  • Pot 1: Spain, Germany, Hungary, France
  • Pot 2: Croatia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden
  • Pot 3: Czechia, Norway, Romania, Serbia
  • Pot 4: Faroe Islands, Iceland, Portugal, Slovakia
  • Pot 5: Finland, Georgia, Lithuania, Türkiye

The teams will be drawn into four preliminary round groups of five squads each. From the round-robin preliminary round, the two top-ranked sides in each group will continue the fight for the title and progress to the quarter-finals. Those who do not qualify for the quarter-finals will contest a placement round, also played in round-robin format.

Every position will ultimately be decided through a placement match. The quarter-final winners will proceed to the semi-finals and medal matches, while the teams defeated in the quarter-final stage play a series of cross matches to determine their final rankings. The squads that did not reach the quarter-final stage also play a last placement game after their round-robin placement round.

Switzerland are the most recent champions of the W16 EHF European Open, having taken the title in 2024, while Germany placed second and Hungary third.

Photo © kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh

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