All three Youth Club Throphy 2025 medallist made it to Cologne again

QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 4: 2-3 April, Veszprem (HUN)

1. VESZPRÉM HANDBALL ACADEMY (HUN), 2. SC MAGDEBURG (GER), 3. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HB (FRA), 4. KSS ISKRA KIELCE (POL)

Three clear wins and a thrilling final of two amazing teams highlighted the last qualification tournament. Veszprém Handball Academy and SC Magdeburg showed an incredible level for 60 minutes, and finally, the host jumped for joy. When Elvis Ernesto Kretzschmar, son of Stefan Kretzschmar, had failed with a direct free-throw at the final whistle, the 39:38 (21:20) win of last year’s ECT finalists and their ticket to Cologne had been confirmed. Despite two red cards against their defence specialists, Barnabás Tóth and Dominik Fehér, and after being down 29:32 with 10 minutes left, the Hungarian side took the victory. Even 15 goals of Tim Bennet Thielicke were not enough for Magdeburg in an intense and close final.

Before, Veszprém and KSS Iskra Kielce from Poland had played their semi-final in express mode – full focus on attack, rare focus on defence. Finally, the fans saw 81 goals and a clear 48:33 Veszprém win – a kind of revenge for the defeat of their senior team in the EHF Champions League group phase. Three Veszprém players – Máté Iváncsik, Hunor Vers and Botond Korösi – each scored seven times; the top scorer of the match was Kielce’s Bartosz Sobczyk with 11 goals. After a 26:20 advantage at the break, the hosts extended the gap to 15 goals until the final buzzer.

SC Magdeburg’s way to the final was clearer: after 30 minutes, the youth team of the current EHF Champions League winners were ahead 21:9 against Paris Saint-Germain Handball. Despite 15 saves of their goalkeeper Alexandre Duhais, PSG were chanceless against the attacking power of SCM, which took a 42:20 win. Mats Brigzinsky and Tim Bennet Thielicke topped the scorer list by nine goals apiece. And the goal fests continued in the 3-4 placement match, when PSG took a 45:28 win against Kielce, after scoring already 27 goals in the first half. Damian Nikolic (11 for Paris) and Jakub Grden (nine for Kielce) were the top scorers.