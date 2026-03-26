Where to watch the men's and women's EHF Youth Club Trophy 2026

Every qualification tournament for both the men's and women's competitions will be shown live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply), with many matches also shown live on national and regional broadcasters.

The full list of broadcasters for each tournament is shown below. Each broadcaster will show every match of the tournament in question unless stated otherwise.

EHF Youth Club Trophy 2026 qualification tournament broadcasters

Bucharest tournament (Men)

28-29 March



ROU — Hyam.ro

Worldwide — EHFTV

Porec tournament (Men & Women)

29-31 March

AUT/GER/SUI — Dyn (HC Zagreb vs Füchse Berlin, men's bronze medal match and men's final only)

Worldwide — EHFTV

Szeged tournament (Men)

31 March-1 April

HUN — Sport 1

Worldwide — EHFTV

Zagreb tournament (Women)

31 March-1 April

CRO — Zona Sporta TV

Worldwide — EHFTV

Ankara tournament (Women)

2-3 April

TUR — Tabii

Worldwide — EHFTV

Bistrita tournament (Women)

2-3 April

AUT/GER/SUI — Dyn (DVSC Kezilabda Akademia vs BV Borussia Dortmund, bronze medal match and final only)

ROU — TVR Sport

Worldwide — EHFTV

Veszprém tournament (Men)

2-3 April

AUT/GER/SUI — Dyn (SC Magdeburg vs PSG, bronze medal match and final only)

HUN — Sport 1

Worldwide — EHFTV

For a reminder of which teams will be taking part in which qualification tournament, take a look at how the draws for both competitions panned out.