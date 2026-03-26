Where to watch the men's and women's EHF Youth Club Trophy 2026

Every qualification tournament for both the men's and women's competitions will be shown live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply), with many matches also shown live on national and regional broadcasters.
The full list of broadcasters for each tournament is shown below. Each broadcaster will show every match of the tournament in question unless stated otherwise.
EHF Youth Club Trophy 2026 qualification tournament broadcasters
Bucharest tournament (Men)
28-29 March
ROU — Hyam.ro
Worldwide — EHFTV
Porec tournament (Men & Women)
29-31 March
AUT/GER/SUI — Dyn (HC Zagreb vs Füchse Berlin, men's bronze medal match and men's final only)
Worldwide — EHFTV
Szeged tournament (Men)
31 March-1 April
HUN — Sport 1
Worldwide — EHFTV
Zagreb tournament (Women)
31 March-1 April
CRO — Zona Sporta TV
Worldwide — EHFTV
Ankara tournament (Women)
2-3 April
TUR — Tabii
Worldwide — EHFTV
Bistrita tournament (Women)
2-3 April
AUT/GER/SUI — Dyn (DVSC Kezilabda Akademia vs BV Borussia Dortmund, bronze medal match and final only)
ROU — TVR Sport
Worldwide — EHFTV
Veszprém tournament (Men)
2-3 April
AUT/GER/SUI — Dyn (SC Magdeburg vs PSG, bronze medal match and final only)
HUN — Sport 1
Worldwide — EHFTV
For a reminder of which teams will be taking part in which qualification tournament, take a look at how the draws for both competitions panned out.