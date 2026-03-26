Where to watch the men's and women's EHF Youth Club Trophy 2026

Where to watch the men's and women's EHF Youth Club Trophy 2026

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European Handball Federation
26 March 2026, 11:00

The EHF Youth Club Trophy is back for its second edition, and it is bigger than before, with a women's competition taking place alongside the men's for the first time.

The race to the final tournament at the EHF FINAL4 events in Cologne and Budapest sees teams participate in qualification tournaments held around the continent between 28 March-3 April 2026, and the EHF can reveal where fans can watch the stars of the future in action.

Every qualification tournament for both the men's and women's competitions will be shown live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply), with many matches also shown live on national and regional broadcasters.

The full list of broadcasters for each tournament is shown below. Each broadcaster will show every match of the tournament in question unless stated otherwise.

EHF Youth Club Trophy 2026 qualification tournament broadcasters

Bucharest tournament (Men)
28-29 March

ROU — Hyam.ro
Worldwide — EHFTV

Porec tournament (Men & Women)
29-31 March

AUT/GER/SUI — Dyn (HC Zagreb vs Füchse Berlin, men's bronze medal match and men's final only)
Worldwide — EHFTV

Szeged tournament (Men)
31 March-1 April

HUN — Sport 1
Worldwide — EHFTV

Zagreb tournament (Women)
31 March-1 April

CRO — Zona Sporta TV
Worldwide — EHFTV

Ankara tournament (Women)
2-3 April

TUR — Tabii
Worldwide — EHFTV

Bistrita tournament (Women)
2-3 April

AUT/GER/SUI — Dyn (DVSC Kezilabda Akademia vs BV Borussia Dortmund, bronze medal match and final only)
ROU — TVR Sport
Worldwide — EHFTV

Veszprém tournament (Men)
2-3 April

AUT/GER/SUI — Dyn (SC Magdeburg vs PSG, bronze medal match and final only)
HUN — Sport 1
Worldwide — EHFTV

For a reminder of which teams will be taking part in which qualification tournament, take a look at how the draws for both competitions panned out.

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Main photo © Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff

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