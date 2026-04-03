QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 3: 2–3 April, Bistrita (ROU)

1. DVSC KÉZILABDA AKADÉMIA (HUN), 2. TEAM ESBJERG (DEN), 3. BV BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER), 4. CS GLORIA BISTRITA (ROU)

The hosts of the tournament, Bistrita, fell short of reaching the final and the fight for a place in Budapest. The Romanian side lost to Esbjerg 26:32, never once taking the lead, as the Danish team delivered a strong second-half performance with Naja Okholm and Thea Storgaard Rask-Hansen leading the charge. DVSC proved stronger than their German peers, beating BVB 30:25 by capitalising on their opponents' attacking mistakes in the second half. Even 16 saves from Lena Weißmann were not enough for BVB, as Janka Gonda stepped up on the other side with crucial stops in key moments. The semi-final loss seemed to take its toll on Bistrita, as BVB faced little resistance in the third place match and took a 40:26 win. The German side had already netted 22 by halftime, compared to Bistrita's eight and left no room for speculations. Alexa Ani-Senocico scored 10 for the hosts, while Nora Lueg led BVB with eight goals among 12 scorers.

DVSC made sure to complete the Hungarian feel in Budapest, becoming the third Hungarian representative in the title race. In the final in Bistrita, they entered the fray with a blistering start, showing that the semi-final had only been a warm-up. Already after 20 minutes they opened a six-goal lead (10:4) and kept building on it, stretching it to double digits for the first time in the 45th minute (24:14). Esbjerg, who had only nine outfield players and two goalkeepers available, could not keep up with the pace, even though Naja Okholm once again led their side with 10 goals. In the end, DVSC sealed a comfortable 31:20 win with 13 players scoring at least once.