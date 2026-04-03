QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 1: 29–30 March, Porec (CRO)
1. GYÖRI ETO KC (HUN), 2. HYPO NIEDERÖSTERREICH (AUT), 3. OTP GROUP BUDUCNOST (MNE), 4. HC PODRAVKA (CRO)
Before trying to book their spot in Budapest in the final, Hypo and Györ both delivered convincing wins in the semi-finals. Hypo, powered by 10 goals from Luna Hahn, overcame Buducnost 28:18, while the Hungarian side relied on strong team play, with 12 of their 14 outfield players scoring, to beat Podravka 32:24. Consequently, Podravka and Buducnost met in the bronze medal match the following day — after an even first half, Buducnost stepped up a gear in the second, opened a five-goal lead midway through and, led by Kalina Kažić, sealed third place with a 26:19 win.
In the final, Györ were the first to grab their historic ticket to Budapest. From the opening minutes, the Hungarian side imposed their rhythm, racing to an 8:2 lead inside the first 15 minutes and carrying an even wider gap into the break. Luna Hahn, Hypo's centre back, tried to keep her side in the game with 12 goals, but the gap proved too wide to close. Györ spurred another run from the 42nd minute and sealed the win, following the path of their senior team — led by two Hannas, Hanna Molnár and Hanna Marian, who combined for 14 goals.