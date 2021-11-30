GROUP B :

SL Benfica (POR) vs Cocks (FIN) 37:23 (17:12)

• Fifteen minutes were enough for the hosts to take the upper hand on the scoreboard. Thanks to a strong defence-fastbreak combination, Benfica were ahead by six after 15 minutes, and by five at the break

• Their dominance was confirmed after the break, as the Portuguese side did not slow down its rhythm. Making the most of every opportunity, Benfica’s advantage crossed the 10-goal point at the 48th minute

• Ole Rahmel was the game’s best scorer, netting 13 times for Benfica, while Teem Tamminen scored nine for Cocks

• With this win, Benfica catch-up with Lemgo on top of the group, with one point more than GOG and Nantes. Cocks remain last and without a point, level with Chekhov





It's a stinger of a save but Sergey Hernandez won't mind if it keeps his @SLBenfica in control against Cocks in the #ehfel! 😬 pic.twitter.com/7jrrZPYr6A — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 30, 2021

Ole Rahmel, a record-breaking evening

If Peter Djordjic was in the spotlight two weeks ago during the first week, scoring 12, tonight another former Bundesliga player led Benfica to the win against Cocks.

Ole Rahmel remained quiet in the first half of the game, only netting twice, but he was key in an almost perfect second half for Benfica. Scoring 11 across the last thirty minutes, the German right-winger compiled 13 goals, his season record in a European game.