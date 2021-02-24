Berlin defeat Nimes to go top of group B

Füchse Berlin produced a great game in group B of the EHF European League Men to beat USAM Nimes 24:22 on Wednesday evening.

With both goalkeepers on fire and their defence at a high level throughout, the German team achieved their fifth victory in the group phase and remain unbeaten in this season's competition.

GROUP B

USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 22:24 (13:12)

Füchse Berlin's fifth win puts them top of group B

Nimes suffered their third defeat in the group phase

Remi Desbonnet (Nimes) made 16 saves, while Dejan Milosavljev (Füchse) made 15 saves

Lasse Andersson, Milos Vujovic and Mijajlo Marsenic all scored five goals each for Füchse

Jean-Jacques Acquevillo also netted five times for Nimes

Füchse Berlin built a wall in the second half

With the half-time score in Nimes' favour (13:12) after a balanced start to the match, it was easy to foresee a tight finish involving plenty of emotion on both sides.

However, as Dejan Milosavljev made 15 saves in the match and Füchse Berlin conceded only nine goals in the second half, the final two-goal margin might undersell the impressiveness of the German side's victory.