Bidding open to host EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023

Bidding is now open for European federations to host the EHF Beach Handball EURO in 2023.

After the success of the 2021 event in Varna, Bulgaria – which saw Germany’s women and Denmark’s men lift the title – the European Handball Federation is welcoming bids to host the 13th edition of the championships.

Beach handball fans in 44 territories around the world were able to tune in and watch this year’s event with 13 broadcasters televising the action from the shores of the Black Sea. Online fans consumed daily content on social media and a sundown show was produced every evening after the day’s play had finished.

The next edition of Europe’s premier national beach handball tournament will take place between 23 and 28 May 2023 and will once again contain 16 teams per gender.

Qualified European teams for next year’s World Championship are already secured of a spot. In the women’s tournament Germany, Denmark, Spain, Norway, Portugal, Netherlands and Greece are already assured of a place, while Denmark, Croatia, Russia, Russia, Spain, Portugal and Greece will be represented in the men’s competition.

The remaining places will be granted through a qualification tournament – an EHF first. This will take place in Moscow between 7-10 July 2022.

Furthermore, the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 will also act as the qualifying tournament for the European Olympic Games in 2023 – the first time the sport will be on show at the event – with the top seven nations per gender earning a place at the event.

Interested federations have until 28 January to submit their letter of intent while the deadline for submitting the appropriate application form and bid documents is 25 March.

After all applications have been received the EHF Executive Committee will award the winning bid on 28 April.