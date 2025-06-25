Fun and fast Sweden ready for long-awaited return

A key to achieving a state of looseness is the good spirit within the team. “It is really fun to work with the girls. They are open to learning and testing new things, to find out how we would like to play. We are communicating a lot to achieve that and find a playing style that fits us best.”

Her way of coaching resonates with her team.

“She knows a lot. Has a lot of competence. She is very direct, which I appreciate. She explains things very clearly, and she has this clear idea of how we are supposed to play, and that has helped a lot for us to know what is expected of us,” says Göllas.

Drawn into group C with established beach handball nations as the Netherlands, Croatia, and Greece, Sweden are eager to put up a fight and set ambitious goals.

“We think that the top six would be really great to have the chance of participating in the World Championship. It’s an ambitious goal, but we are aiming for that,” says Johansson. To achieve that, at least one win in this tough group is needed.

“I think one win in the group could be enough to move on, and then I think we will become better and better the longer the tournament goes. If we could start good and then become better, that would be the ideal world.”