Bidding process open for EHF EUROs 2030 and 2032

Federations are invited to submit a letter of intent (see below) before 1 November 2023 to begin the bidding process for the four tournaments.

In November 2023, the EHF will send a manual for staging the EHF EURO 2030 and 2032 to interested federations, along with the relevant specifications and forms. Applications to host must be submitted by 1 June 2024 and the EHF Executive Committee will approve applications on 21 June 2024.

The EHF will carry out an evaluation process between July and September 2024 and the EHF EXEC will confirm bids by the end of September.

The Men's and Women's EHF EUROs 2030 and 2032 will then be allocated to hosts at the Extraordinary EHF Congress in December 2024.

The dates of the tournaments will be confirmed after evaluation of the long-term calendar, but the Men's EHF EURO 2030 is currently anticipated to be played between 10 and 27 January 2030. The Women's EHF EURO 2030 is scheduled for 28 November-15 December 2030.

The Men's EHF EURO 2032 is foreseen as being played between 15 January and 1 February 2032, with the Women's EHF EURO 2032 between 2-19 December 2032.

National federations and host cities are invited to stage the EHF EURO within the framework of the EHF cooperation concept, using the national and regional power of the hosts to help promote the event and creating a fantastic atmosphere for all the different elements which combine to make the tournament happen.

