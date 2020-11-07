EHF Champions League
Second half surge lifts CSM past Krim
CSM Bucuresti suffered in the second half against RK Krim Mercator, but a 5:0 run sealed the deal as Adrian Vasile’s side recorded a 25:23 win to equal their best start to a DELO EHF Champions League season.
GROUP A
RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 23:25 (11:12)
- with centre back Nina Zabjek a late scratch due to a positive Covid-19 test, Krim were behind 5:1 after only six minutes but replied with the same run to tie the score at 6:6
- a 3:0 run to start the second half put Krim in the driver’s seat, 14:12, as the Romanian side's defence struggled
- Krim’s Serbian goalkeeper, Jovana Risovic, had a game for the ages, stopping 21 shots for a 45.7 per cent save efficiency
- CSM answered with their own 5:0 run, powered by centre back Alexandrina Cabral, who scored three times in a row to lift the Romanian side to a 21:17 lead
- the Romanian side are back on top of group A, with 10 points from six games, while Krim are still seventh, with three points
Lazovic hits former team with five
With Cristina Neagu only scoring three goals as she was nursed back from a knee injury, the Romanian powerhouse had to rely on other players. But with former Krim right back Barbara Lazovic in good form, becoming CSM’s joint top scorer with five goals, they found other ways to exploit Krim’s weaknesses, ultimately taking a deserved win, 25:23.
We knew it was going to be a tough game. Congratulations to Krim because they put us in a little trouble in defence when playing with a pivot. In the second half. we got more patient and I am really happy about the win.