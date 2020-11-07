Second half surge lifts CSM past Krim

CSM Bucuresti suffered in the second half against RK Krim Mercator, but a 5:0 run sealed the deal as Adrian Vasile’s side recorded a 25:23 win to equal their best start to a DELO EHF Champions League season.

GROUP A

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 23:25 (11:12)

with centre back Nina Zabjek a late scratch due to a positive Covid-19 test, Krim were behind 5:1 after only six minutes but replied with the same run to tie the score at 6:6

a 3:0 run to start the second half put Krim in the driver’s seat, 14:12, as the Romanian side's defence struggled

Krim’s Serbian goalkeeper, Jovana Risovic, had a game for the ages, stopping 21 shots for a 45.7 per cent save efficiency

CSM answered with their own 5:0 run, powered by centre back Alexandrina Cabral, who scored three times in a row to lift the Romanian side to a 21:17 lead

the Romanian side are back on top of group A, with 10 points from six games, while Krim are still seventh, with three points

Lazovic hits former team with five

With Cristina Neagu only scoring three goals as she was nursed back from a knee injury, the Romanian powerhouse had to rely on other players. But with former Krim right back Barbara Lazovic in good form, becoming CSM’s joint top scorer with five goals, they found other ways to exploit Krim’s weaknesses, ultimately taking a deserved win, 25:23.