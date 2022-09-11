Bietigheim enjoy first win in 22 months in EHF Champions League Women

Adrian Struzik, head coach DHK Banik Most: "I am sad because we lost, but for us it was very important to play the Champions League. We work hard and keep working on ourselves, and even if we have lost the match, we are looking forward to the next games. Our team is very young and if you want to be the best, you have to compete wit the best. And Bietigheim is one of the best teams in competition."

Markus Gaugisch, SG BBM Bietigheim head coach: "At first we were very excited that we can play the Champions League again, the waiting was long and all the players could not wait for the first match. Of course, that we are happy, that we have won over Most, for them it could look hard, but they have a young team and for their future development are these matches very important."