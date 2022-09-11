Bietigheim enjoy first win in 22 months in EHF Champions League Women
SG BBM Bietigheim extended their winning streak in all European competitions to 13 games, after throwing off the new season in the EHF Champions League Women in style, with a 46:23 win against Czech champions, DHK Banik Most.
It was also a new record for the largest-ever win for the German powerhouse, who dominated the game from start to finish to post a 23-goal win and became only the third team in history to score at least 46 goals in a single match in the European premium competition.
GROUP A
DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 23:46 (12:23)
- powered by three goals from Danish wing Trine Østergaard Jensen, Bietigheim ran a 12:3 partial to create an unassailable 14:5 lead after only nine minutes, which prompted a timeout from Most
- Østergaard Jensen also scored Bietigheim’s fifth goal in the game, which was their 1000th in history in the EHF Champions League Women
- this is the first time in four participations for Bietigheim when they started the season with a win, having lost two and drawn another in the previous seasons
- all of Bietigheim’s outfield players scored at least a goal in the game, with Czech wing Veronika Mala being her team’s top scorer, with eight goals
- with their 46-goal outing, Bietigheim set the second-best outing in terms of goals scored in a single game, tying Györ’s performance against Most and missing the record by a single goal, held by Vardar against Krim (29:47)
New records galore for Bietigheim
In their comeback to the EHF Champions League Women, SG BBM Bietigheim had little trouble against DHK Banik Most, who recorded their fifth loss in seven games in the European premium competition, after putting a meagre 39% attacking efficiency throughout the first 60 minutes of the new season.
It was not only Bietigheim’s largest-ever win in the EHF Champions League Women, but also their first once since November 2020, when they secured an 11-goal win against FTC, their previous largest in the competition.
Adrian Struzik, head coach DHK Banik Most: "I am sad because we lost, but for us it was very important to play the Champions League. We work hard and keep working on ourselves, and even if we have lost the match, we are looking forward to the next games. Our team is very young and if you want to be the best, you have to compete wit the best. And Bietigheim is one of the best teams in competition."
Markus Gaugisch, SG BBM Bietigheim head coach: "At first we were very excited that we can play the Champions League again, the waiting was long and all the players could not wait for the first match. Of course, that we are happy, that we have won over Most, for them it could look hard, but they have a young team and for their future development are these matches very important."