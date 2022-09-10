Rapid record a maiden win in their debut

Carlos Viver, Rapid Bucuresti coach: "We were feeling a lot of pressure coming here but I'm happy we managed to win the game in the end. It is never easy to play these first matches of the season away from home and now we have to do our best to analyse our performance, draw conclusions and prepare in the best way possible for what lies ahead."



Nenad Sostaric, Lokomotiva coach: "We were aware we'll have to work hard to slow them down a bit, slow Fernandez and Lacrabere in that attacking transition and I feel like we succeeded. Obviously, playing a team like this, you're not allowed to make mistakes if you want to win the game. Despite of everything, I'd like to congratulate my girls on their performance here today. We have the youngest team in the Champions League group stage and I have to be satisfied with the way they performed in what was the first Champions League match for most of them. We have to keep on working, training and preparing to see how far it can take us this season."



Eliza Buceschi, Rapid Bucuresti centre back: "I am happy to take home these two points. As coach said, we felt pressure coming here as everyone expected us to win. I have to take a minute and congratulate Lokomotiva on their performance here today. I feel like what they are doing will mean so much for Croatian handball in years to come. There are obviously a lot of things we can improve and we'll do everything to be better out there on the court in our next game."



Stela Posavec, Lokomotiva right wing: "It was just as hard as we expected it to be. Huge experience for the whole team, that's for sure. In the end only -4 in what was a very good match for us overall. I feel like we showcased fighting spirit in the middle of the second when Rapid tried to widen the gap. There are still ways to improve and we just have to keep on working hard every day."