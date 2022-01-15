Bietigheim inflict Baia Mare’s worst-ever European loss

The German powerhouse doubled down on their excellent win last week against Les Neptunes de Nantes with a clear 39:20 home win against CS Minaur Baia Mare, cementing their first place in the standings.

GROUP B

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 39:20 (19:11)

a 5:0 unanswered run early in the game, spurred by back Kelly Dulfer, who scored once, blocked a shot and stole a ball, was the backbone of Bietigheim’s win

the German side rode a 70% attacking efficiency and a great game from right back Julia Maidhof, who scored nine times, setting her biggest output in career in matches played in European competitions

this was Bietigheim’s biggest win in the second-tier European competition proper since a 34:20 drubbing of another Romanian team, Magura Cisnadie, in January 2019, in the group phase of the Women’s EHF Cup

Baia Mare registered the worst loss in European competitions in their history, five goals larger than the 21:35 loss against Herning-Ikast in the Qualification Phase 3 of the Women’s EHF Cup in the 2007/08 season

BBM tied their largest number of goals scored in a match in European competitions, 39, set against Byasen Trondheim in the 2016/17 season of the Women’s EHF Cup, and against Tertnes Bergen, in the qualification phase 3 of this season

Easy win confirms Bietigheim’s credentials

Bietgheim check all the boxes for a favourite to win the EHF European League Women this season and they proved it once again, with an overwhelming display of attacking skills against CS Minaur Baia Mare, who made the EHF Finals Women last season. The German side remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, as they currently opened a two-point gap ahead of Baia Mare, before reigning champions Les Neptunes de Nantes face Polish side MKS Zaglebie Lubin on Sunday.

The Romanian side’s undoing was their back line, who worked wonderfully in the first game against Lubin, but collapsed against Bietigheim. Baia Mare’s backs combined for only 10 goals from 26 shots, five of which were penalties converted by Jelena Lavko, as the makeover they underwent this summer clearly left them without many solutions in that department.

Bietgheim coach Markus Gaugisch said: "We played a very good match. Everybody was focused over 60 minutes. We played a good defence, which was the key for the victory. I am very happy about my team."