Bietigheim seal progression with fifth win in a row

It was not a win for the ages, but SG BBM Bietigheim got the job done against Les Neptunes de Nantes, 32:29, to extend their winning streak in the EHF European League Women group phase this season to five games.

The German side, who are unbeaten this season in all competitions, clinched first place in the group and a berth in the quarter-finals. However, Nantes, the reigning title holders, may face a must-win situation in their final group B game against MKS Zaglebie Lubin.

GROUP B

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) 32:29 (14:14)

Nantes led by up to four goals in the first half, but Bietigheim produced a strong 6:2 run to tie the game at half-time. The German side's 4:1 run at the end of the second half secured the win

Dutch left back Kelly Dulfer, who had previously scored only six times for Bietigheim this season, had her best outing in a European club competition, scoring eight times against Nantes

French right back Orlane Ahanda was superb for the reigning champions, scoring 10 times, but Nantes’ attacking efficiency was a meagre 48 per cent in the second half

the German side have now clinched first place in the group, with 10 points, while Nantes are level with CS Minaur Baia Mare on four points in the battle for second place

Bietigheim's seventh win in a row – including qualification round 3 – in the EHF European League Women tied their best winning streak in a European club competition

WATCH: Two more points for @sgbbm! They're on to 10 now in Group B thanks to saves like this from Melinda Szikora! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/UxDaFTRj6A — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 12, 2022

Bietigheim's attack clinches another win

If there was a question about who are the favourites to win the EHF European League Women this season, SG BBM Bietigheim answered it with another impressive win against the reigning title holders, Les Neptunes de Nantes.

The German side, who have won 22 games out of 22 played in all competitions this season, were once again superb, especially in attack, where they continue to be the best team in the competition, averaging 32 goals per game.

It will certainly be difficult to beat Bietigheim this season. The German club have handed the reigning title holders as many losses in this group phase as they suffered during the whole of last season's competition.