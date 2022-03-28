Big clubs set to duel for quarter-final tickets

The starting grid includes 16 teams from 11 nations, with France and Germany leading the way with three teams each.

Titleholders SC Magdeburg will face Sporting CP, while the clash between last season’s finalists Füchse Berlin and EHF FINAL4 2021 contenders HBC Nantes looks like a final.

The interesting clashes coming up also include the Balkan derby between RK Nexe and HC Eurofarm Pelister, USAM Nimes Gard traveling to Slovenia and taking on RK Gorenje Velenje, and GOG trying to keep their high-scoring pace going against Bidasoa Irun.