Drammen take late win against Aarau

Both of Sunday's first-leg encounters in the EHF European Cup Men quarter-finals were extremely hard-fought, and their outcomes leave all four teams with realistic chances to advance.

Norwegian side Drammen HK had a lot of problems at home against Switzerland's HSC Suhr Aarau, but ultimately earned a 31:29 victory.

Aarau won the first half 17:14 and led 28:27 five minutes from the final buzzer, but Drammen had the upper hand late in the game

goalkeeper Andre Bergsholm did a good job for Drammen, boasting a 41 per cent save efficiency (12 saves)

Sweden's Alingsås HK were unable to win at home, as their match with Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE) ended in a 29:29 draw

Jesper Filén and Mathias Møller scored seven goals each for Alingsås. Jakub Douda netted just as many for Plzen

two other semi-finalists have already been determined. Naerbo IL (NOR) and CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) have progressed after their respective quarter-final matches with SKA Minsk (BLR) and HC Victor (RUS) were cancelled

both second legs will be played on Sunday 3 April

Alingsås salvage draw with last-gasp goal

Following a 4:0 run late in the first half, Alingsås boasted a 16:12 advantage over Plzen at the break. Early in the second half, the Swedish side increased the gap to five goals several times.

However, the Czech side managed a comeback and were close to winning, as they led 29:28 shortly before the buzzer. But Mathias Møller scored his seventh goal of the match in the last second, salvaging a draw for Alingsås.