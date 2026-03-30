The eight teams in the play-offs arrived at this point thanks to second- or third-place rankings in their main round groups. The play-offs will see a series of two-leg home-and-away ties to determine the aggregate winners that will progress to the quarter-finals.

IFK Kristianstad meet RK Nexe, Elverum Håndball take on 2024/25 finalists Montpellier Handball, and European knockout phase debutants Fredericia Håndboldklub face another of last season’s semi-finalists, MT Melsungen. In the highlight match of the round, SAH – Aarhus host defending title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

THW Kiel, FC Porto, HC Vardar 1961 and Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf qualified directly for the quarter-finals, as the winners of their respective main round groups. They will return to the EHF European League court for the quarter-finals on 28 April and 5 May.