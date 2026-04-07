Draw sets W16 European Open 2026 preliminary round

Draw sets W16 European Open 2026 preliminary round

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
07 April 2026, 16:25

The 20 participating nations in the Women's 16 European Open 2026 found out their preliminary round group opponents during the draw in Vienna on Tuesday. The traditional youth tournament, hosted in Gothenburg, Sweden, will take place from 29 June to 3 July 2026.

The European Open is part of the Partille Cup, a traditional youth handball festival held annually in Gothenburg, Sweden, which alternates between the women's and the men's events.

This year, the women's under-16 sides will take on the handball courts in Sweden, trying to make their way up to the coveted trophy.

During the draw, the 20 participants were split into four preliminary round groups of five teams each. From the round-robin preliminary round, the two top-ranked sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Women's 16 European Open 2026 preliminary round groups

GROUP A: Hungary, Croatia, Czechia, Iceland, Lithuania
GROUP B: Spain, Netherlands, Serbia, Faroe Islands, Georgia
GROUP C: France, Sweden, Romania, Slovakia, Finland
GROUP D: Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Portugal, Türkiye

Five of the seven former champions are taking part in the 2026 edition. The most recent winners of the women's event, Switzerland, have been seeded to group D, where they will meet Germany in a rematch of the 2024 final, while Norway (the 2008 champions), Portugal and Türkiye complete the group line-up.

2018 champions and runners-up in the last edition, Hungary, headline group A, alongside Croatia, Czechia, Iceland and Lithuania.

Spain will try to replicate their success from 2022, as they will compete in group B, which consists of the Netherlands, Serbia, the Faroe Islands and Georgia.

Last but not least, hosts and 2016 winners Sweden will start their campaign in group C, where they will face France, Romania, Slovakia and Finland.

Previous winners of the women's European Open:

  • Denmark (2006, 2010)
  • Norway (2008)
  • Russia (2012, 2014)
  • Sweden (2016)
  • Hungary (2018)
  • Spain (2022)
  • Switzerland (2024)

More information on the Women's 16 European Open can be found on the official website of the competition.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Main photo © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260305 Chnedfirsthalf (2)
Previous Article Calculations ahead of Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup round 5

Latest news

More News