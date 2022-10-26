Big expectations and friendly matches before EHF EURO 2022

We take a tour through Europe to see what is going on, how the teams look before the start of the competition and, unfortunately, which players will miss out on featuring in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro at the first Women's EHF EURO to be hosted by three countries.

Euphoria and expectations for home sides

The 16 participating teams are now preparing for the tournament. After the conclusion of the sixth round of the EHF Champions League Women and other domestic competitions, all of the teams gathered on Monday.

All 16 teams are currently training in their own countries, but several will leave to feature in some high-profile friendly matches over the coming days. The coaches are aiming to fine tune their teams before the start of the EHF EURO 2022.

Co-hosts Slovenia are one of the teams waiting impatiently for the tournament to begin. They are aiming to progress from the preliminary round for the first time since 2004, with their following five participations ending in a disappointing early elimination in the preliminary round.

"For the last two years, we have been impatiently waiting for this European Championship. We are very much looking forward to it and already feel a little euphoria, which is very positive," said team captain Ana Gros, from the training camp in Laško, just 10 kilometres away from the Zlatorog Arena in Celje, where group B of the preliminary round will take place.

Montenegro, another side which will face further scrutiny and higher ambitions, are also feeling the same atmosphere, as Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, will host group D of the preliminary round.

Montenegro have also started their preparations with no reported injuries and a full squad at Bojana Popovic's disposal, including in-form players like Milena Raicevic and Jovanka Radicevic, both of whom have shone in the EHF Champions League Women this season.

"After two years, the national team is together and the players are all healthy, with no injuries. They all feel good energy in Montenegro itself for the upcoming EHF EURO 2022. Personally, I want the team to feel relaxed, not with many nerves. Yes, we are the co-hosts, but there is no the need to raise it to a certain level because of that."

"The home court is an advantage if the arena is full, and I sincerely hope it will be like that. I invite everyone who is able to help us and be our eighth player," said Popovic, who was an EHF EURO champion with Montenegro in 2012.

Friendly matches galore

The first few days will provide physical and mental preparation as the coaches conduct their last fine-tuning sessions. In contrast, the coaches will use the last few days before the EHF EURO 2022 begins to apply the final touches and test their team in battle in friendly matches.

After facing off in September, in the Golden League, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands will meet once again in the Intersport Cup, a four-team tournament which also features Brazil, on 27, 29 and 30 October in Stavanger, Norway.

Romania will travel to Hungary, where they have two friendly matches scheduled, against the hosts, on Saturday 29 October, and Germany, on Wednesday 2 November, while Hungary and Germany meet on Monday 31 October.

The silver medallists at the EHF EURO 2020 in France will meet Poland on Friday 28 October and Sunday 30 October, while co-hosts Slovenia have scheduled matches against Croatia on Thursday 27 October and Saturday 29 October.

New headaches for coaches

However, like in every tournament, there are certain players who will miss the opportunity to represent their country due to injury.

The list is quite long this time around, as a myriad of players are out, while others are facing a long, hard wait to see if they can take to the court at the EHF EURO 2022.

French goalkeeper Laura Glauser, the All-Star goalkeeper in the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 season, is one of the latest names to miss out. Metz Handball's Camille Depuiset has replaced Glauser in France's roster.

Croatia also announced that they will not count on Camilia Micijevic, Dejana Milosavljevic and Josipa Mamic, three of the “Queens of Shock” that helped the side secure the bronze medal at the EHF EURO 2020. Ana Turk is also out for Croatia, but Micijevic’s absence is definitely huge. Micijevic was an integral part of the defence and the joint-third best scorer two years ago, with 35 goals.

Hungary also have problems as left wing Csenge Fodor will miss the tournament, according to the Hungarian Handball Federation's announcement, adding to Vladimir Golovin's issues, with left back Nóemi Háfra already out after a knee injury.

Romania have also been dealt a huge blow, as Crina Pintea has a hip injury and will be a doubt until the start of the EHF EURO. As Pintea is a key part of the team on both sides of the ball, her absence could hamper Romania’s chances.