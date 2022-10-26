Ambitious North Macedonia aim high

North Macedonia, one of the most inexperienced teams at the Women's EHF EURO 2022, will aim to progress to the main round for the first time since 2008, but they have a mountain to climb due to injuries suffered by key players.

The draw has not been kind for North Macedonia, who will play in group C, where reigning Olympic champions France, former world champions the Netherlands and an experienced team from Romania await.

Main facts

North Macedonia are making their return to the EHF EURO for the first time since 2012, when they finished last after losing three matches in the preliminary round

their record in the competition is seven wins, three draws and 17 losses, and they have the third-lowest number of wins among the EHF EURO 2022 teams

injuries have derailed North Macedonia’s preparations, as key players like Elena Gjorgjijevska, Marija Shteriova and Teodora Dukoska are out of the provisional roster

the co-hosts will face France, the Netherlands and Romania in group C of the preliminary round in Skopje

this is North Macedonia's second time hosting the tournament. In 2008, when they ended in seventh place, they recorded their best finish

Three questions ahead of the Women's EHF EURO 2022:

How will North Macedonia cope without Elena Gjorgjijevska?

The right back was the most experienced player in the squad, featuring for the first time at the 2005 IHF Women's World Championship before participating at the EHF EURO 2008, when North Macedonia secured their best ranking in the competition, finishing seventh.

Gjorgjijevska, the heart and soul of the team, has featured in the EHF Champions League Women in the past decade. After suffering a dislocated shoulder in September in a domestic league match for Magura Cisnadie, Gjorgjijevska will not be able to take part in the EHF EURO 2022.

It is a blow for the right back and the national team, who have lost one of their most influential players, both in attack and in defence, so coach Ljubomir Saveski will have to find a way to regroup and create a new defensive block in a short period. But with teams like Norway, the Netherlands and Romania as opponents, North Macedonia now feel like they have a mountain to climb.

Will their lack of experience hurt them in the competition?

The Women's EHF EURO is an unforgiving tournament as only the top three teams in each preliminary round group progress to the main round. Indeed, if you lose your first three games, you are out. This is what happened when North Macedonia failed to secure a win in the preliminary round at the EHF EURO 2012.

However, with their fans ready to take on any challenge and support their team, the situation is now a bit different. The fiery atmosphere in the "Boris Trajkovski" Arena in Skopje will definitely pump up the co-hosts, but is it enough?

North Macedonia only have a few players that have featured in the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League Women or the EHF European Cup Women — and they will be facing more experienced sides in the preliminary round. Experience goes a long way in this type of tournament. Back at the EHF EURO after a 10-year gap and with plenty of issues in the squad, North Macedonia will surely see this as a big challenge.

Are the friendly matches an indicator of the team's current level?

In late September, North Macedonia lost to Norway's B team in two friendly matches. A 37:27 loss in the second friendly match left coach Ljubomir Savevski scratching his head and wondering if that was the best North Macedonia could do only one month before the start of the tournament.

Sure, things have not worked according to plan, but the final tournament will be a totally different situation, with added pressure and fans expecting results from the players. The lack of experience could be decisive, but as lessons have been learnt, North Macedonia can now focus on the future and the task at hand.

Under the spotlight: Sara Ristovska

Sara Ristovska has been widely considered one of the best talents produced by North Macedonia in the past decade. The right wing has gained plenty of experience in the EHF Champions League Women from an early age, scoring 165 goals in Europe's premier competition for Vardar, Krim Mercator Ljubljana and CSKA in previous seasons.

Ristovska is the type of wing who rarely misses a shot, is on penalty duty and will always get the ball in tough situations, as the back line has confidence that she can resolve an attack whenever the issues get bigger. The most experienced player in the squad can always help get North Macedonia out of a rut.

Did you know?

This is the second time that North Macedonia are the hosts of the EHF EURO. They secured their last EHF EURO win in 2008, when they also hosted the competition.

What the numbers say:

6 – North Macedonia's longest losing run at the EHF EURO was set between 2006 and 2008. As North Macedonia are currently on a three-game losing streak, they will tie that run if they lose all three matches in the preliminary round

Plays with heart: Jovana Micevska

Started handball when she was only six years old, at Vardar’s academy, and has not looked back since. She has been getting better and better while playing in France, at OGC Nice-Cote d’Azur, and will definitely be a mainstay in North Macedonia’s team, where she can pump up the crowd with some amazing saves.

EHF EURO Participations (including 2022): 6

Best performance: 7th place (2008)