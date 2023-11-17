‘Black Friday Week’ offers big discounts on EHF EURO 2024 tickets  

From Monday, 20 November, 00:01 hours to Monday 27 November, 23:59 hours, discounts of 20 per cent and more on the basic price of the ticket will be available for selected matches across different price categories.

A maximum of 200 tickets will be up for grabs for each of those matchdays, more than 2,000 tickets in total, so fans will have to act fast to get their hands on them!

The discounted tickets will be available at the following venues for the following dates:

Berlin: 11 + 15 January

Mannheim: 11 + 15 + 16 January

Munich: 11 + 15 + 16 January

Hamburg: 17 +23 January

Cologne: 24 January

Tickets are available at the EHF’s ticket shop on tickets.eurohandball.com and at heretoplay.com.

To book the discounted tickets, fans should follow the usual booking process.

If discounted tickets are available for the selected venue and matchday, they will see a discount group called ‘Black Deals 23 EHF’ which they must click on to get the lower price.