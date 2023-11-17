Additionally, there are a couple of double-headers on the agenda with HC Podravka Vegeta hosting SPONO Eagles in Koprivnica in a bid to become the second Croatian club to secure a spot in the group stage of Europe's second-tier club competition after HC Lokomotiva Zagreb successfully advanced last week. Meanwhile, CSM Targu Jiu are welcoming the ambitious Önnereds HK in Romania.

Praktiker-Vác, Chambray Touraine Handball, Neptunes Nantes and MKS FunFloor Lublin hold big advantages ahead of the return legs and are on the right track to progress, while Sola HK, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach and Storhamar Handball Elite need decent performances away from home to guarantee their group stage tickets.

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Praktiker-Vác (HUN)

Saturday, 18 November, 13:00 CET

the hosts are unbeaten on home soil against the Hungarian club after comfortably winning their previous two matches against Praktiker-Vác in Türkiye with identical seven-goal differences on both occasions

the Turkish team's line player, Ceren Demirçelen will be hoping for a helping hand as she scored eight goals in the first leg, at least three more than any of her teammates

the Hungarian side ended Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK's unbeaten run in all competitions this season

Praktiker-Vác are looking to confirm their place in the group stage after securing a huge 16-goal lead in Hungary

each and every outfield player of Praktiker-Vác's squad scored at least one goal in the dominant win in Vác, displaying a brilliant attacking performance

SPONO Eagles (SUI) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Saturday, 18 November, 17:00 CET

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs SPONO Eagles (SUI)

Sunday, 19 November, 12:00 CET

the Swiss club is aiming to secure a place in the competition's group stage for the first time in their history after being eliminated in qualification round 2 last season

SPONO Eagles are sitting in second place in the Swiss League, only behind LC Brühl, another participant in the Europe's second-tier club competition

it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs

the Croatian side is looking to secure a place in the EHF European League Women's group stage for second consecutive season

HC Podravka Vegeta are on a 11-match winning run this season and are sitting comfortably on top of the Croatian League

Önnereds HK (SWE) vs CSM Targu Jiu (ROU)

Saturday, 18 November, 17:00 CET

CSM Targu Jiu (ROU) vs Önnereds HK (SWE)

Sunday, 19 November, 17:00 CET