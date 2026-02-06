A full decade has passed since an unheralded club from Romania sensationally took Europe by storm.

In their debut EHF Champions League Women season, CSM Bucuresti made it all the way to the EHF FINAL4 2016 in Budapest, defeated Györi Audi ETO KC on a penalty shootout in the final, and returned to Bucharest with the most coveted trophy in women’s club handball.

“Surely the club will mark it in the right way,” new CSM head coach Bojana Popovic tells eurohandball.com when asked about the 10th anniversary of the club’s biggest success.

Popovic knows a thing or two about winning the EHF Champions League

The 46-year-old Popovic herself, of course, knows a thing or two about winning the EHF Champions League. In her playing career, she did it six times with three different clubs — Danish sides Slagelse FH and Viborg HK, and ZRK Buducnost in her native Montenegro.

“As for this season, what we are hoping for is that our health serves us and we go step by step towards our goals,” says Popovic, who took over as CSM head coach from Adrian Vasile during the winter break.

“For many years, CSM Bucuresti were not at the [EHF] FINAL4 and there is a great desire among everyone in the club and the players to reach that goal. A lot of teams want the same as us and the fight will be big this year.”