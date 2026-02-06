Listing internationals from Romania, Brazil, Denmark, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Sweden, a vast part of CSM’s squad played at the World Championship.
“The biggest problem after the World Championship is to establish the right balance between the players who haven't competed for a month and those who are too tired from the competition and to fit it all into training,” Popovic says.
“My luck in everything is that I knew almost half of the team from previous collaborations. When I came to the first training, I felt like I had already been there and, honestly, I didn't feel like a newcomer or a stranger amongst them.”
"Everything starts with the right attitude, good energy, and discipline"
The chemistry has been mutual. CSM have remained unbeaten under Popovic, only dropping a single point in a domestic league match against EHF European League contenders CS Minaur Baia Mare.
A key element in Popovic’s contribution is the improvement of the communication on the court and, as a result, the self-belief of the team.
“From the very start, I insisted that they understand that everything starts with the right attitude, good energy, and discipline,” Popovic explains. “That they know exactly who is doing what, both in the attack and in defence, that there must be a lot of talking and that communication between them must be constant.”
Talking, according to the coach, will strengthen the belief in each other “and in what we prepare and do together. Everything else will come through good training, maximum focus, and giving to each other.”