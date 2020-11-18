Brest aim for fourth straight win in MOTW against Odense

Having recovered from their rough start into the season, Brest Bretagne Handball have a new challenge coming their way in this weekend’s round 9 of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21.

The French side are hosting Odense Håndbold in a duel of two teams eyeing the top positions in group B.

Brest against Odense is the featured game in this round’s Match of the Week, on Sunday 22 November at 16:00 CET (live on EHFTV).

The MOTW coverage sees game day begin with the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Brest won just two of their first five matches this season but have not dropped a point since. They joined group B leaders Györi Audi ETO KC on 12 points, though with a match more to their account, last weekend.

Brest’s three-match winning streak, which included a double-header against HC Podravka Vegeta, started with a 31:24 win at... Odense.

No wonder the Danish side will travel to France full of determination to get a better result this time.

Odense will arrive in Brest brimming with confidence after they became the first team to hand CSKA a defeat in the Russian side’s debut EHF Champions League season.

Currently om 10 points, Odense will need another win to maintain realistic hopes of finishing as one of the group’s top-two teams, who earn a direct quarter-final ticket at the end of the group phase.

Sunday’s MOTW also features a duel between two of the competition’s most prolific scorers: Brest’s Ana Gros, who had a 14-goal outing in Odense and leads the top scorers ranking with 61 goals, against Odense’s Lois Abbingh, who netted nine times against CSKA last week, including a powerful winner just before the final buzzer.