Following a two-week break, the EHF Champions League Men is back with a full evening of handball on Wednesday, before we see Match of the Week between Kiel and Barça take centre stage on Thursday.

18:45 CET throw-offs feature Porto vs PSG, Flensburg vs Brest and Aalborg vs Veszprém

Zagreb and Motor on the hunt for points at 20:45 CET

Vardar vs Kielce and MOTW between Kiel and Barça take place on Thursday

Read the round preview here , all matches live on EHFTV

Courtney Gahan reporting live from 17:00 CET

12:51

The previous round in group B saw Veszprém hold on to their unbeaten record by the skin of their teeth in a thrilling draw against Kiel and are now in Denmark to face Aalborg.

Despite losing their last two matches, Aalborg will never be short of confidence and will fancy their chances in this encounter, which will see the winner go top of the group, for one night at least.

12:39

Everyone in group A has tasted defeat at some point this season, making for a surprisingly wide-open group and the clash between Flensburg vs Brest surprisingly more intriguing.

Brest have already scored three wins this season, almost matching their four victories from last season in half the time, while Flensburg can go top of the group with a victory today.

In their first match in 18 days, Flensburg coach Maik Machulla is calling on his players to defend with passion against their tricky opponents.

12:21

All of today's games offer up some really interesting narratives to sink your teeth into, perhaps none more so than Poto against PSG.

Although they are running the show in France, Paris have yet to really get going in Europe this season and they will not come by points too easily against Porto, who have been producing some entertaining handball, particularly in their two most recent draws against Vardar and Kielce.

12:00

Huzzah! The EHF Champions League Men is back in our lives after a couple of weeks away and now we are just a few hours away from another feast of top-flight handball.

Below you can see the full schedule for round 7, but here is what we have to look forward to this evening on EHFTV.

18:45 CET:

FC Porto (POR) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) v Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

20:45 CET:

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs HC Motor (UKR)