Brest aim for third consecutive quarter-final berth
After the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women play-offs last weekend, it is decision time this Saturday and Sunday, with the reverse legs to decide the three remaining quarter-final tickets.
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will need a strong comeback on the home court following a seven-goal defeat at Krim Mercator Ljubljana, while Metz Handball could sneak through provided they keep the eight-goal advantage taken in the first leg of the play-offs against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund.
The tightest race for a quarter-finals berth is the showdown between last year’s runners up Brest Bretagne Handball and Danish side Odense Håndbold, who won the first leg by the slightest of margins, 25:24.
PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Saturday 2 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 26:33
- in Ljubljana, second-half dominance secured a 33:26 win for the Slovenian side
- Jovana Risovic boasted a 41 per cent save efficiency for Krim, while her teammate Ana Gros, who joined Krim from CSKA prior to the play-offs, netted 13 times
- in the same competition stage last season, Krim defeated CSKA at home in the first leg, 25:20, but failed to reach the quarter-final after a 27:21 loss away
- FTC have never won by more than six goals in the current tournament. In the group phase, they took their biggest victory at home against Podravka, 33:27
- the winner of this tie will face defending champions Vipers Kristiansand in the quarter-final
Without good and strong training there would not be the result we achieved on Saturday. Now we need to correct the mistakes and show an even better performance in Erd. There is a sense of some tension in the locker room, but positive. We are looking forward to the match. We can take advantage of the difference from Saturday, but we need to think from scratch. We have to go for the win and the result will come by itself. There is no room for calculations, so we will play on everything from the first to the last minute.
Metz Handball (FRA) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER)
Saturday 2 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 30:22
- Dortmund are on a six-game losing run — their worst-ever in the premium European competition
- the German champions won only four of their 15 away games played in the EHF Champions League Women and need to bounce back from a 22:30 loss in the first leg of the play-offs
- the hosts have won their last seven games in all competitions and could make the EHF FINAL4 for the first time since the 2018/19 season, after stopping in the quarter-finals last year
- Dortmund have conceded the highest number of goals among the teams that are still in the competition — 429 in 15 games, for an average of 28.6 goals per match
- due to Rostov-Don’s elimination from the competition, the winner of this tie will progress directly to the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest
We must not judge the game by the result. Our goal must be to be able to look each other in the eye and be satisfied with our performance after the final whistle. We want to show that we are rightly in the play-offs and we want to build on the good Champions League times of the group phase.
MOTW: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday 3 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 24:25
- the French champions are eyeing progression to the quarter-finals for the third season in a row, after being the runners-up in 2020/21
- Brest Bretagne Handball lost only three of their last 22 home games in the EHF Champions League Women, spanning the past two seasons
- Odense Håndbold have made the quarter-finals of the premium European competition only once, in 2018/19. Last season they were eliminated in the play-offs by eventual winners Vipers Kristiansand
- the two sides have met five times in the EHF Champions League Women, with Brest taking two wins and Odense securing three
- the winner of the tie will face Hungarian powerhouse Györi Audi ETO KC in the quarter-finals