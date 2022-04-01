Brest aim for third consecutive quarter-final berth

After the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women play-offs last weekend, it is decision time this Saturday and Sunday, with the reverse legs to decide the three remaining quarter-final tickets.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will need a strong comeback on the home court following a seven-goal defeat at Krim Mercator Ljubljana, while Metz Handball could sneak through provided they keep the eight-goal advantage taken in the first leg of the play-offs against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund.

The tightest race for a quarter-finals berth is the showdown between last year’s runners up Brest Bretagne Handball and Danish side Odense Håndbold, who won the first leg by the slightest of margins, 25:24.

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)

Saturday 2 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

First leg: 26:33