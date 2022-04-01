MOTW to Szeged where comeback task awaits home side
Hungary will be the site of the Match of the Week for the second leg of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 play-offs, as Pick Szeged meet SG Flensburg-Handewitt to decide one of the coveted quarter-final tickets at stake in this round.
Following the German team’s 25:21 win in the first leg, Szeged face a comeback task on the home court in order to take the aggregate victory — but one that is entirely manageable and sets the stage for a thrilling scenario worthy of the MOTW.
The MOTW will take place on Thursday 7 April at 18:45 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary. As always, fans will have the chance to enjoy plenty of special and behind-the-scenes content surrounding the match, across all the EHF Champions League social media channels.
Flensburg aim to continue series of dominance
Szeged are targeting their first participation in the quarter-finals since 2018/19, after being eliminated in the play-offs in 2020/21 by THW Kiel. Flensburg hope to secure their sixth quarter-final appearance in the last seven editions of the top-flight competition. The only blemish on their recent run of quarter-final participations is the 2019/20 season, in which this stage was skipped due to Covid-19. In the 2020/21 quarter-finals, Flensburg were knocked out by eventual finalists Aalborg.
Both teams celebrated their last international title almost a decade ago — Flensburg won their only Champions League title in 2013/14, which was the same season Szeged took the EHF Cup.
The MOTW will be the ninth mutual clash between the sides, with Flensburg owning the head-to-head overall — six wins for the German team, one draw and just one victory for Szeged.