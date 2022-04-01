MOTW to Szeged where comeback task awaits home side

Following the German team’s 25:21 win in the first leg, Szeged face a comeback task on the home court in order to take the aggregate victory — but one that is entirely manageable and sets the stage for a thrilling scenario worthy of the MOTW.

The MOTW will take place on Thursday 7 April at 18:45 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary. As always, fans will have the chance to enjoy plenty of special and behind-the-scenes content surrounding the match, across all the EHF Champions League social media channels.

Flensburg aim to continue series of dominance

Szeged are targeting their first participation in the quarter-finals since 2018/19, after being eliminated in the play-offs in 2020/21 by THW Kiel. Flensburg hope to secure their sixth quarter-final appearance in the last seven editions of the top-flight competition. The only blemish on their recent run of quarter-final participations is the 2019/20 season, in which this stage was skipped due to Covid-19. In the 2020/21 quarter-finals, Flensburg were knocked out by eventual finalists Aalborg.

Both teams celebrated their last international title almost a decade ago — Flensburg won their only Champions League title in 2013/14, which was the same season Szeged took the EHF Cup.

The MOTW will be the ninth mutual clash between the sides, with Flensburg owning the head-to-head overall — six wins for the German team, one draw and just one victory for Szeged.