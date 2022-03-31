Late drama in Porto results in a draw
Prior to the play-off’s first leg, Montpellier had not won a Champions League match since the 1st of December.
And for some time, tonight, you thought that the drought was going to be over. Especially when the French side opened up a four-goal gap with six minutes left to play.
But Sebastian Frandsen decided otherwise. Porto’s goalkeeper stopped two shots in the last minute - including a Hugo Descat’s seven-meter throw - to keep his team in the race for the quarter-finals.
PLAY-OFF:
FC Porto (POR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 29:29 (13:14)
- the hosts had the better start with an early four-goal lead; the momentum was then stolen by the visitors. With Diego Simonet at the wheel, Montpellier scored a 7:1 run to go ahead at the break
- thanks to their goalkeeper Kevin Bonnefoi, Montpellier took the wheel in the second half, and held it for a long period
- the French side increased the gap to four goals at the 54th minute, when Yanis Lenne netted his third goal
- Sebastian Frandsen saved the last two shots aimed at him, including Hugo Descat’s seven-meters throw, while Pedro Cruz scored two important goals to make the score even in the last minute
- the two teams will meet again for the return leg in Montpellier next Wednesday
Sebastian Frandsen, right on time
To say that the Danish goalkeeper’s first half was underwhelming is not far from the truth. Despite his seven saves, Frandsen did not manage to make much of a difference for Porto. But when he came back on, with eight minutes left to play, he completely turned things around. Put it simply: Nothing went past Frandsen when he came back on and he even managed to stop Descat’s potential game-winning seven-meters throw. Proof that you do not need to make many saves, you just have to make the right ones.
I am really satisfied with the game, well maybe not with the result but my team had a really good game. We made too many mistakes in the first half but we fought and in the second half; we created really good chances. But at the end of this game, it’s really only "half time" and we know it will be very difficult to play in France but we are going there to fight.
It was a real EHF Champions League game tonight, it could have gone either way. After half-time both teams were level and now there’s one match left to decide who goes through.