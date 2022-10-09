Brest deliver another blow to Most

GROUP A

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 31:26 (17:14)

the pivotal point of the match was a 7:1 run between the fifth and the 11 th minutes, when Brest stopped Most in their tracks, with goalkeeper Cleopatre Darleux pulling out three saves and left wing Coralie Lassource scoring three goals in a row

the top goal scorer of the 2022 IHF Women’s Junior World Championship, back Charlotte Cholevová, had her best outing in her career in the European top competition, scoring 10 goals

despite missing three penalties in the game, Brest finally took a 4:0 run between the 49 th and 53 rd minutes and never looked back, securing the win in what could prove to be a pivotal match for their season

Most had previously conceded at least 41 goals in each of the first three matches in the group phase, therefore this was their best defensive outing of the season, yet they are still the worst defence, averaging 40 conceded goals per game

after losing their first two matches in the group, against Vipers Kristiansand and CSM Bucuresti, Brest bounced back into contention, now on a two-game winning streak

Brest made the Most of it (in the end)

Brest’s attack had a 46% efficiency throughout the game and constantly failed to provide the goods, with the French side started the match against Most without a proper focus.

But the Czech side proved their mettle, after losing by 26, 23 and 19 goals this season, taking Brest into unexplored territory, when the two sides were tied, 23:23, with 11 minutes to go.

Eventually, the French side, who lost only two of the last 26 matches on their home court, proved they are the more experienced side and clinched the win, but coach Pablo Morel will have new questions for his side after this win. As for Most, this is a valuable lesson that they need to learn – taking advantage of the issues that plague the opponents and transform them into goals.