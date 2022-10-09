Brest deliver another blow to Most
Brest Bretagne Handball clinched their second win of the season, but they had to sweat against DHK Banik Most, 31:26, as the Czech champions took the lead in the second half and were tied until the dying minutes of the game, only for Brest to use their experience to win.
GROUP A
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 31:26 (17:14)
- the pivotal point of the match was a 7:1 run between the fifth and the 11th minutes, when Brest stopped Most in their tracks, with goalkeeper Cleopatre Darleux pulling out three saves and left wing Coralie Lassource scoring three goals in a row
- the top goal scorer of the 2022 IHF Women’s Junior World Championship, back Charlotte Cholevová, had her best outing in her career in the European top competition, scoring 10 goals
- despite missing three penalties in the game, Brest finally took a 4:0 run between the 49th and 53rd minutes and never looked back, securing the win in what could prove to be a pivotal match for their season
- Most had previously conceded at least 41 goals in each of the first three matches in the group phase, therefore this was their best defensive outing of the season, yet they are still the worst defence, averaging 40 conceded goals per game
- after losing their first two matches in the group, against Vipers Kristiansand and CSM Bucuresti, Brest bounced back into contention, now on a two-game winning streak
Brest made the Most of it (in the end)
Brest’s attack had a 46% efficiency throughout the game and constantly failed to provide the goods, with the French side started the match against Most without a proper focus.
But the Czech side proved their mettle, after losing by 26, 23 and 19 goals this season, taking Brest into unexplored territory, when the two sides were tied, 23:23, with 11 minutes to go.
Eventually, the French side, who lost only two of the last 26 matches on their home court, proved they are the more experienced side and clinched the win, but coach Pablo Morel will have new questions for his side after this win. As for Most, this is a valuable lesson that they need to learn – taking advantage of the issues that plague the opponents and transform them into goals.
It was hard. We started the match very well, defending and playing fast to find easy solutions. But in the middle of the first period, it became more complicated, we made mistakes and we let this Most team believe that they could win. In the second half, they gave us problems with their defense. We weren't playing well together and it was hard to find the feeling between us.
We are really proud to participate in this Champions League, to play against the best European teams. Today, we were able to play fast while also having fun, we had character. My team is very young and for these players it is a huge experience to play in an arena like this