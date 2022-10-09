Rapid extend unbeaten run with nail-biting win against Esbjer
One of the teams that featured last season in the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest find themselves backed into a corner after already losing two games this season, the latest one against CS Rapid Bucuresti, 34:32.
The Romanian side used a 4:0 run at the end of the first half to create an unassailable lead, which helped them extend their unbeaten run in the EHF Champions League Women to four matches.
GROUP B
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 34:32 (19:14)
- with only 13 players on the scoresheet, due to injuries, and without stalwart right back Nora Mørk, Esbjerg crumbled under the pressure in the first half, as their attacking efficiency dropped to only 45% after 30 minutes
- powered by a superb Sorina Grozav, the left back who secured the MVP title in the friendly Carpathian trophy last week, Rapid used a 4:0 run late in the second half to create a five-goal lead at the break, as Ivana Kapitanovic saved five of the last six shots she faced
- Esbjerg came back from six goals down in the second half, tied the game with one minute and 20 seconds still to go, but the Danish side failed to score and the Romanian champions clinched the win via goals from right wing Marta Lopez and line player Lorena Ostase
- after only four matches in this season’s group phase of the EHF Champions League Women, Team Esbjerg have already conceded more losses than in the entire group phase last season, when they won 10 games, drew three and lost one
- Rapid are enjoying a superb start in the European premium competition, staying unbeaten after four rounds, currently on the second place, tied at points with Metz, but with a weaker goal difference
Excellent Rapid teach Esbjerg a lesson
Last season, Esbjerg had their injury woes, but still stood high in some matches, clinching wins even without a plethora of players in their ranks. Yet replicating that performance in an arguably tougher group looks difficult.
Missing their best transfer this season, Nora Mørk, the Danish side looked pedestrian in attack, while backs Sorina Grozav and Irene Espinola totally dominated Esbjerg’s defence, which had little answer for Rapid.
The Romanian champions did not play on their home court, but rather in Mioveni, 120 kilometres away from the Romanian capital, due to the “Polivalenta” Arena being unavailable. Yet this did not deter Rapid, who look very strong this season, even stronger than in the Romanian league, where they had already lost one game and drew another one.
Sure, they had some growing pains in the second half, when Esbjerg mounted a comeback with backs Henny Reistad and Kristine Breistøl combining for 17 goals, but eventually everything fell into place for the Romanian side, as the Danish side paid for their many turnovers.
We are very happy for the result of the game. You can’t imagine how much respect we have for Esbjerg, it’s a
very great team, with big potential. I think the first half we played very well, we managed to make a difference, but we knew that in the second half we would get a lot of pressure from our rival.
First of all, congrats to Carlos and his team, great match and great atmosphere. . Second thing is that I'm actually proud of my team because being down with five goals at half-time against Rapid, playing away, I think it takes some courage to fight back and be able to bring the match down to the last half minutes.