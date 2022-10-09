GROUP B

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 34:32 (19:14)

with only 13 players on the scoresheet, due to injuries, and without stalwart right back Nora Mørk, Esbjerg crumbled under the pressure in the first half, as their attacking efficiency dropped to only 45% after 30 minutes

powered by a superb Sorina Grozav, the left back who secured the MVP title in the friendly Carpathian trophy last week, Rapid used a 4:0 run late in the second half to create a five-goal lead at the break, as Ivana Kapitanovic saved five of the last six shots she faced

Esbjerg came back from six goals down in the second half, tied the game with one minute and 20 seconds still to go, but the Danish side failed to score and the Romanian champions clinched the win via goals from right wing Marta Lopez and line player Lorena Ostase

after only four matches in this season’s group phase of the EHF Champions League Women, Team Esbjerg have already conceded more losses than in the entire group phase last season, when they won 10 games, drew three and lost one

Rapid are enjoying a superb start in the European premium competition, staying unbeaten after four rounds, currently on the second place, tied at points with Metz, but with a weaker goal difference

Excellent Rapid teach Esbjerg a lesson

Last season, Esbjerg had their injury woes, but still stood high in some matches, clinching wins even without a plethora of players in their ranks. Yet replicating that performance in an arguably tougher group looks difficult.

Missing their best transfer this season, Nora Mørk, the Danish side looked pedestrian in attack, while backs Sorina Grozav and Irene Espinola totally dominated Esbjerg’s defence, which had little answer for Rapid.

The Romanian champions did not play on their home court, but rather in Mioveni, 120 kilometres away from the Romanian capital, due to the “Polivalenta” Arena being unavailable. Yet this did not deter Rapid, who look very strong this season, even stronger than in the Romanian league, where they had already lost one game and drew another one.

Sure, they had some growing pains in the second half, when Esbjerg mounted a comeback with backs Henny Reistad and Kristine Breistøl combining for 17 goals, but eventually everything fell into place for the Romanian side, as the Danish side paid for their many turnovers.