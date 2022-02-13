Brest earn a point in crunch tie against Esbjerg

Brest Bretagne Handball prevented Team Esbjerg’s high-octane attack from scoring in the last six minutes and 27 seconds of the game to earn a 28:28 draw. The result has given the French side a lifeline in their quest to qualify for the quarter-finals of the DELO EHF Champions League.

Team Esbjerg, who had already secured first place in group A, had their eight-game winning streak snapped, but the Danish side are still on their longest unbeaten run in the competition – 10 games.

GROUP A

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 28:28 (15:16)

a 5:0 run, powered by two goals each from Helene Fauske and Alicia Toublanc, helped Brest build a healthy 13:9 lead in the first half

but over the course of the next 15 minutes, Esbjerg bounced back and produced an 11:5 run to reclaim the lead, 20:18, and never look back

while hitting the 250-goal milestone in the DELO EHF Champions League, Norwegian left back Kristine Breistøl had her best outing in the competition since November 2015, scoring eight goals

although Esbjerg extended their unbeaten run to an unprecedented 10 games, the Danish side lost their first Champions League point at home this season, having won their previous six games

with three wins and a draw in their matches in the last year, Brest remain undefeated against Esbjerg

WATCH: Nothing the @BBH_Officiel defence can do to stop Kristine Breistøl for @TeamEsbjerg when she has the goal in her sights #deloehfcl



Watch the match live on https://t.co/IvVYbSMq1y pic.twitter.com/90QvcJGHSn — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 13, 2022

Brest set decider against Rostov-Don

When Brest Bretagne took a 13:9 lead in the first half, they looked like they were on course for victory. However, Esbjerg bounced back due to an excellent second half from goalkeeper Dinah Eckerle, who produced nine saves.

For group winners Esbjerg, the draw does not impact their position. But Brest have now tied second-placed Rostov-Don on 17 points, with the crucial decider being scheduled for next week in France. Rostov, who have a game in hand against CSM Bucuresti, won the first match 26:24, so Brest are in a must-win situation if they are to qualify directly for the quarter-finals.