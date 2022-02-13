Brest earn a point in crunch tie against Esbjerg
Brest Bretagne Handball prevented Team Esbjerg’s high-octane attack from scoring in the last six minutes and 27 seconds of the game to earn a 28:28 draw. The result has given the French side a lifeline in their quest to qualify for the quarter-finals of the DELO EHF Champions League.
Team Esbjerg, who had already secured first place in group A, had their eight-game winning streak snapped, but the Danish side are still on their longest unbeaten run in the competition – 10 games.
GROUP A
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 28:28 (15:16)
- a 5:0 run, powered by two goals each from Helene Fauske and Alicia Toublanc, helped Brest build a healthy 13:9 lead in the first half
- but over the course of the next 15 minutes, Esbjerg bounced back and produced an 11:5 run to reclaim the lead, 20:18, and never look back
- while hitting the 250-goal milestone in the DELO EHF Champions League, Norwegian left back Kristine Breistøl had her best outing in the competition since November 2015, scoring eight goals
- although Esbjerg extended their unbeaten run to an unprecedented 10 games, the Danish side lost their first Champions League point at home this season, having won their previous six games
- with three wins and a draw in their matches in the last year, Brest remain undefeated against Esbjerg
Brest set decider against Rostov-Don
When Brest Bretagne took a 13:9 lead in the first half, they looked like they were on course for victory. However, Esbjerg bounced back due to an excellent second half from goalkeeper Dinah Eckerle, who produced nine saves.
For group winners Esbjerg, the draw does not impact their position. But Brest have now tied second-placed Rostov-Don on 17 points, with the crucial decider being scheduled for next week in France. Rostov, who have a game in hand against CSM Bucuresti, won the first match 26:24, so Brest are in a must-win situation if they are to qualify directly for the quarter-finals.
It was a great match for the spectators between two good teams that represent handball in a great manner. We should all be proud of being a part of this match today. Extra-ordinary goals, great defending and good goalkeeping — it was a strong match from both sides.
It was a hard fight today. Team Esbjerg are really strong in their defence, and it is difficult to score each goal, but we played a good game. But we missed some of the finer details. Fortunately, we have a chance at home against Rostov-Don to take the second place.