Górna rescues a point for eliminated Lubin
A strong shot from over 10 metres by right wing Adrianna Górna saved a point for MKS Zaglebie Lubin against CS Minaur Baia Mare, 23:23, but it was not enough for the Polish side to stay in contention for a quarter-final place in the EHF European League Women.
Although Lubin secured their first point of the group phase, they are four points behind Baia Mare with only one game to go.
GROUP B
MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 23:23 (12:12)
- with three minutes to go, Baia Mare led by two goals, but right wing Adrianna Górna scored two times, including a last-second goal from 10 metres, to tie the game
- backs Cristina Laslo and Jelena Lavko, who scored six goals each, were once again instrumental for Baia Mare
- goalkeeper Amra Pandzic had her best outing of the season for Baia Mare, saving 11 shots for a 36.6 per cent save efficiency
- the Romanian side conceded their fewest goals in a European match since April 2015, when they beat Dinamo-Sinara 25:23 in the EHF Champions League
- Lubin are eliminated from contention, while Baia Mare need to better Nantes’ result against the Polish side next week if they are to proceed to the quarter-finals
Baia Mare still hold the cards
Baia Mare were left heartbroken after Adrianna Górna scored the goal that tied the score in the final second, but their situation in the group has not changed a lot. Baia Mare will face group winners SG BBM Bietigheim in the last match, and they hold a one-point advantage over title holders Nantes in the group standings.
As Baia Mare have lost only once in their last nine home games in the EHF European League Women, they could still become the surprise package of the group. However, Bietigheim have won all of their games in all competitions this season and will be a tough nut to crack.
There is no way to be happy about this point at first glance, but everything is still in our hands and we can still advance to the knockout stage of the European League. We knew about Zaglębie's staffing problems and wanted to take advantage of it, but we didn't quite manage to do it
We are pleased with this draw and the point — a historic point in the European League group stage. This result is all the more pleasing as we play with four players who play in the winger position on a daily basis. Today, Adrianna Górna had to play on the right and it turned out to be a good solution, because with her throw in the last second she gave us a draw and a point in this match.