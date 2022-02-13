A strong shot from over 10 metres by right wing Adrianna Górna saved a point for MKS Zaglebie Lubin against CS Minaur Baia Mare, 23:23, but it was not enough for the Polish side to stay in contention for a quarter-final place in the EHF European League Women.

Although Lubin secured their first point of the group phase, they are four points behind Baia Mare with only one game to go.

GROUP B

MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 23:23 (12:12)

with three minutes to go, Baia Mare led by two goals, but right wing Adrianna Górna scored two times, including a last-second goal from 10 metres, to tie the game

backs Cristina Laslo and Jelena Lavko, who scored six goals each, were once again instrumental for Baia Mare

goalkeeper Amra Pandzic had her best outing of the season for Baia Mare, saving 11 shots for a 36.6 per cent save efficiency

the Romanian side conceded their fewest goals in a European match since April 2015, when they beat Dinamo-Sinara 25:23 in the EHF Champions League

Lubin are eliminated from contention, while Baia Mare need to better Nantes’ result against the Polish side next week if they are to proceed to the quarter-finals

Here's the moment of joy for @MKS_ZL as Adrianna Górna beats the buzzer to claim their first point of the #ehfel group phase! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cMSaCxm9uv — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 13, 2022

Baia Mare still hold the cards

Baia Mare were left heartbroken after Adrianna Górna scored the goal that tied the score in the final second, but their situation in the group has not changed a lot. Baia Mare will face group winners SG BBM Bietigheim in the last match, and they hold a one-point advantage over title holders Nantes in the group standings.

As Baia Mare have lost only once in their last nine home games in the EHF European League Women, they could still become the surprise package of the group. However, Bietigheim have won all of their games in all competitions this season and will be a tough nut to crack.