Brest host FTC in crucial match

Three rescheduled DELO EHF Champions League group phase matches will be played on Saturday, with two crunch clashes in group A set to shape the standings.

Group A leaders Team Esbjerg look poised to take another win against HC Podravka Vegeta to cement their position, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria travel to face Brest Bretagne Handball, who are still aiming to fight for one of the top two spots, in a crucial match for both teams.

In group B, eighth-placed Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK are hoping to earn their first points in the competition in their home match against IK Sävehof, who are ranked seventh.

GROUP A

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Saturday 29 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV