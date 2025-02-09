Esberg deal big loss to Brest; CSM edge close win in the MOTW

CSM Bucuresti opened a three-point gap with two rounds to go in third place in group A, with an excellent performance in the Match of the Week against HC Podravka Vegeta, 31:30, after the Croatian side missed a last-second shot to tie the match.

As they enhanced their unbeaten streak to eight matches, Team Esbjerg delivered a flawless attacking performance against Brest, 36:27, to leapfrog Odense and clinch second place in the standings.

HB Ludwigsburg extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a clear 30:24 win over Rapid Bucuresti, who conceded their 10th consecutive loss, as the German side are now in with a chance for the fourth place in group B.