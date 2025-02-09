Esberg deal big loss to Brest; CSM edge close win in the MOTW
CSM Bucuresti opened a three-point gap with two rounds to go in third place in group A, with an excellent performance in the Match of the Week against HC Podravka Vegeta, 31:30, after the Croatian side missed a last-second shot to tie the match.
As they enhanced their unbeaten streak to eight matches, Team Esbjerg delivered a flawless attacking performance against Brest, 36:27, to leapfrog Odense and clinch second place in the standings.
HB Ludwigsburg extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a clear 30:24 win over Rapid Bucuresti, who conceded their 10th consecutive loss, as the German side are now in with a chance for the fourth place in group B.
Firstly, I would like to congratulate Podravka not only for this game, but for the whole season, they managed to have some very good games. It was a great atmosphere again in the hall and I would like to thank everyone that came today. Right now it is really good for us that we took the two points but I think we should not have opened the door for them to fight back, as if they managed to score in the last second we would not be as happy.
I would like to congratulate CSM Bucuresti for today’s game! It was a five goal difference at some point and our team managed to fight really hard but we could not take the two needed points. This game and this season should be a motivation for the players as their performance this year was a really good one.
We played well in offence. We scored 36 goals and we are quite happy about that. In our last meeting, Brest scored a lot of goals in counter attacks and we managed to stop that today, so I am very happy about the game.
It was a good fight today and we tried everything. The big problem was trying to stop their offence and the power the players have. We tried to change things a bit in our defence and show something different. The players did what they could, but we are of course disappointed with the loss.