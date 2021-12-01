Group A:

Elverum Handball (NOR) vs. HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) 32:33 (15:17)

• After three straight defeats Elverum remain on eight points, while Brest took their last chance to keep up their hopes for reaching the knock-out stage

• Tobias Gröndahl (Elverum) and Mikita Vailupau (Brest) were top scorers with eight goals each

• Brest started quickly had an early 3:0 lead and while they maintained their lead they couldn’t extend the three-goal margain

• Right at the end of the first half, Hungarian international Dominik Mathe found his form and was one key for Elverum taking the lead for the first time at 19:18. In total, he scored six goals

• Elverum goalkeeper Emil Kheri Imsgard saved an incredible 23 shots, and it helped Elverum pull ahead to lead 31:28 with the end in sight

• Meshkov grabbed the lead after a run of four goals, and when they needed him most Matskevich became Meshkov’s surprise hero

• Before tonight Meshkov had endured one draw and seven defeats.





Vailupau’s best performance of the season

This season Meshkov Brest’s right win Mikita Vailupau hasn’t been able to match his form of previous seasons, notably season 2020/21 in which he was second highest Champions League scorer with 93 goals.

So far this season he has struggled for form, but he appeared to be returning to his best with eight goals that take his season's total to 41.