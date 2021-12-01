GROUP B

HC Motor (UKR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 31:22 (15:14)

• Backs Aidenas Malasinkas and Dmytro Horiha scored nine of Motor’s first 10 goals, with the Flensburg defence unable to stop them. Malasinkas was the game’s top goal scorer, with nine goals

• Flensburg’s left wing Emil Jakobsen had his best outing the EHF Champions League this season. He scored eight goals, after putting 11 goals past opposition goalkeepers in the previous matches

• the Danish left wing also scored Flensburg’s 7000th goal in their history in Europe’s premier competition. They become the sixth club in the competition to hit that milestone after Barcelona, Telekom Veszprem HC, THW Kiel, HC PPD Zagreb and Celje Pivovarna Lasko

• Motor continue to enjoy a strong run on their home court, winning four out of five games this season, while Flensburg lost their fourth away game

• this was the Ukrainian’s side’s largest win in the EHF Men’s Champions League since September 2017, when they won by 13 goals against Russian side Chekhovskie Medvedi, 36:23





Motor secure biggest win of the season

Motor’s 48th win in the EHF Champions League Men was truly impressive. It was their biggest of the season so far, as they secured another home victory after wins against FC Porto, Dinamo Bucuresti and Telekom Veszprem HC.

It was a win that helped them leapfrog Flensburg in the standings, with eight points, one more than the German team, with the Ukrainian champions firmly in the mix for a last 16 berth.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt got some of their mojo back, as centre back Jim Gottfridsson and line player Anton Lindskog made their returns after positive COVID-19 tests, but the absence of coach Maik Machulia was impossible to overcome. The German side stood little chance against HC Motor, with a 40% attacking efficiency against the Ukrainian side.