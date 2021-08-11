Brest, Montpellier and Elverum host season openers

The European Handball Federation has confirmed the playing dates and throw-off times for the first 10 rounds of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 season.

All EHF Champions League Men group phase matches will take place on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at fixed times of 18:45 or 20:45 CEST/CET. For rounds 1 and 2, group A teams will play on Wednesday and group B sides will compete on Thursday.

Opening round set to thrill fans

With three matches set to throw-off at 18:45 CEST on Wednesday 15 September, including four-time champions THW Kiel’s away match against HC Meshkov Brest, the season will begin with an action-packed evening.

Aalborg Håndbold, last season's runners-up, will face HC PPD Zagreb at 20:45 CEST on the same night. Last season, when the two sides clashed in Zagreb, Aalborg earned a one-goal victory that was part of their four-match winning sequence in the competition.

Paris Saint-Germain HB and Telekom Veszprém HC have made frequent appearances at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne without claiming the biggest prize in European club handball. When Veszprém host the French champions on Thursday 16 September at 18:45 CEST, both teams will begin their quest to claim a first EHF Champions League title.

Also on Thursday, the final round 1 fixture provides Flensburg goalkeeper Kevin Møller with an early opportunity to face his former club – Barça. The defending champions will travel to Germany to face SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who finished first in group A last season, in a mouth-watering clash at 20:45 CEST.

Round 1 fixtures (all times CEST)

Wednesday 15 September

HC Meshkov Brest vs THW Kiel (18:45)

Elverum Handball vs HC Vardar 1961 (18:45)

Montpellier HB vs Pick Szeged (18:45)

HC PPD Zagreb vs Aalborg Håndbold (20:45)

Thursday 16 September

HC Motor vs FC Porto (18:45)

Telekom Veszprém HC vs Paris Saint-Germain HC (18:45)

CS Dinamo Bucuresti vs Lomza Vive Kielce (18:45)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Barça (20:45)

A full overview of the two groups and the schedule for the first 10 rounds, including throw-off times, can be found here.