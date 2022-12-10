Brest take advantage of Bietigheim’s woes to score big win

Bietigheim's injuries cost them dearly

Brest have definitely been in a downward spiral this season, but this week's doubleheader against Bietigheim was exactly what they needed, as they nearly doubled their number of points in the standings, taking three out of four against the German powerhouse.

Bietigheim collapsed in the last ten minutes when their injury woes became readily apparent once defensive stalwart Xenia Smits saw the red card after collecting three two-minute suspensions. It was the proverbial nail in the coffin for Markus Gaugisch's side, who had no answer to what Brest brought in attack.

The French side also had one of their best attacking games this season, scoring 32 goals, in a free-flowing attack that worked wonders and delivered a huge win. Brest is now three points clear of Krim Mercator Ljubljana in the standings, in the fight for the sixth place, the last one providing safe passage to the play-offs phase.