Briet: “This journey is full of emotions”

The last time HBC Nantes played at the EHF FINAL4, in 2018, Thibaud Briet watched the games with fans in France on a giant screen in the club’s arena.

But when Nantes return to LANXESS arena in Cologne this weekend, Briet himself will be part of the action.

The French side will take on Barça in the second semi-final on Saturday at 18:00 CEST, after Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Aalborg Håndbold have opened the event at 15:15 CEST.

A few weeks after helping his team grab its ticket for the EHF FINAL4 2021, the young left back is still struggling to realise what is going on.

“To think that, apart from Eduardo Gurbindo and Kiril Lazarov, all the top players in my team have been to the EHF FINAL4 only once or twice, and that, at 21, I will already play it, it blows my mind,” Briet said.