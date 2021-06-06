UH29049
Beach Handball

New winners and familiar faces take gold at ebt Finals 2021

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation06 June 2021, 20:00

There were familiar faces and new winners on top of the podium as the sunset on the ebt Finals 2021 on Sunday evening.

In the women’s event AM Team Almeria made it a hat-trick of ebt Finals titles while in the men’s tournament HEI Beach Handball became the first team from Denmark to win gold.

Spanish reign supreme again

After their victories in 2018 and 2019, Almeria went into the women’s competition as favourites for the title once more. And in the final against Westsite Amsterdam the Spanish side showed their class by winning in straight sets 21:11, 14:12. For the Dutch side it was a fourth successive medal after finishing in second and third twice in the past three ebt Finals.

In the bronze medal match, Team Blue Bee of Denmark took third place on the podium, coming from behind to beat Sport Club Senec of Slovakia in a shootout.

A new name on the trophy

The men’s final had the makings of a classic as HEI Beach Handball of Denmark took on seven-time ebt Finals champions BHC Zagreb. The two sides had met before in the main round – a match that the Danish side won via a shootout.

However, in what was a rather one-sided final and, thanks to a series of incredible saves from goalkeeper Martin Christensen, HEI were able to secure the gold medal winning 21:18, 23:22. Zagreb took the consolation of another silver medal to add to their seven previous golds. They will be back again.

Meanwhile, a Serbian team also containing players from Spain, USA and Uruguay took the bronze medal, as Tuareg Algeciras defeat V. Gaw from Portugal in straight sets, winning 25:17, 23:22.

Click here for the men’s results and click here for the women’s results.

To re-live the action again, check out the EHF Home of Handball Twitch channel, which broadcast all main court matches over the four days, including a special show for the medal matches on Sunday.

Video highlights and photographs to follow.

 

All photos © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff / kolektiff

UH29003
UH29015
UH29022
UH29097
UH29115
UH29201
UH29213
UH29270
UH29301
UH29331
UH28967
UH28971
UH28979
M60 UH18162
M60 UH18171
M60 UH18177
M60 UH18178
M60 UH18199
M60 UH18222
M60 UH18259
M60 UH18287
M60 UH18312
M60 UH26960
M63 UH18584
M63 UH18586
M63 UH18588
M63 UH18603
M63 UH18615
M63 UH18639
M63 UH18663
M63 UH18668
M63 UH18672
M63 UH28588
M63 UH28598
M63 UH28640
M63 UH28664
M64 UH28839
M64 UH28864
M64 UH28871
M64 UH28875
M64 UH28894
M64 UH28909
M64 UH28933
W56 UH18489
W56 UH18498
W56 UH18501
W56 UH18516
W56 UH18523
W56 UH18525
W56 UH18535
W56 UH18536
W56 UH18543
W56 UH18544
W56 UH18546
W56 UH18550
W56 UH18563
W56 UH18567
W56 UH18571
W56 UH18574
W56 UH28327
W56 UH28335
W56 UH28351
W56 UH28363
W57 UH18731
W57 UH18736
W57 UH18758
W57 UH18764
W57 UH18821
W57 UH18833
W57 UH18837
W57 UH18849
W57 UH18853
W57 UH18858
W57 UH18863
W57 UH18867
W57 UH18869
W57 UH18877
W57 UH18881
W57 UH18886
W57 UH18896
W57 UH28686
W57 UH28721
W57 UH28742
W57 UH28744
W57 UH28748
W57 UH28754
W57 UH28756
W57 UH28760
W57 UH28761
W57 UH28764
W57 UH28771
W57 UH28784
W57 UH28796
W57 UH28820
5524
Previous Article Greece and the Faroe Islands advance to Qualifiers Phase 2
20210608 Briet Nantes 2000Px
Next Article Briet: “This journey is full of emotions”

Latest news

More News